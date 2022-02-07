Lata Mangeshkar's death: No judicial proceedings in Bombay HC today

Bombay high court has suspended all its judicial proceedings for today at all its benches to mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Subordinate Courts in Maharashtra, South and North Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu and Silvassa will remain closed on Monday, according to an official statement.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning due to multiple organ failure at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was admitted to the hospital in early January after she was diagnosed with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and pneumonia.

The Maharashtra government has declared February 7 as a public holiday to mourn her demise. The Centre has also announced two-day national mourning in memory of the iconic singer. As a mark of respect to Mangeshkar, a Bharat Ratna, the National Flag will fly at half-mast from February 6 to 7 throughout India.

The news of Lata Mangeshkar's death triggered a nationwide outpouring of grief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Mumbai to pay his last respects, expressed anguish over Lata Mangeshkar's death, saying the legendary singer has left "a void in our nation that cannot be filled".

"The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with full state honours on Sunday evening at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. Several politicians and celebrities flocked to the cremation site to pay their last respect to the singer. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Anuradha Podwal, Shankar Mahadevan, Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur attended the last rites of the singer.