Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Australia revamping immigration for faster skilled worker entry, and all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Australia revamping immigration for faster skilled worker entry, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2023 01:00 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Australia's big changes to its immigration system, visa processing. Details

Australia is set to significantly change its immigration system with the aim to speed up getting highly skilled workers into the country. Smoothening the process of permanent residency is also one of the key focuses of the plan as the the federal Labor government said that the system used to select skilled migrants will be modified. Read more

Australia planning significant change in its immigration system. (Representation image)(REUTERS)
Australia planning significant change in its immigration system. (Representation image)(REUTERS)

Woman’s graceful belly dance on Dilbar leaves viewers in awe. Watch viral video

Dance videos have become a popular source of entertainment, offering everything from well-choreographed performances to impromptu living room routines. Case in point, this video that is going viral online. It features a woman’s belly dance performance to the tune of Dilbar. The song is a collaboration between the musical duo Rusha & Blizza and Tech Panda & Kenzani. Read more

Big setback for SRH as Washington Sundar ruled out of IPL 2023 with hamstring injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday announced that the side's star all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hamstring injury. No immediate replacement has been announced so far. Read more

Rahul Gandhi's Food Walk In Delhi, Photos And Videos

On April 19, politician Rahul Gandhi went on a food walk in Delhi with food journalist Kunal Vijayakar Watch

Ananya Panday nails viral Barbiecore trend in figure-hugging mini dress, drops ultimate summer party look. See pics

The viral Barbiecore trend is everywhere this summer. Since the teaser for Greta Gerwig's Barbie - starring Margot Robbie - dropped, there has been a style shift, and everyone is wearing pink. The rise of this vibrant shade on red carpets, in stores and on your Instagram feed is called Barbiecore. And Ananya Panday is one of the latest celebrities who got swept away in the craze, as she donned an H&M X Mugler mini dress for her latest photoshoot. Keep scrolling to read our download on Ananya's ensemble. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ananya panday washington sundar australia + 1 more
ananya panday washington sundar australia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out