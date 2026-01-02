‘Law and order collapsed’: Haryana Congress chief after meeting Faridabad gang-rape survivor's family

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh on Thursday met the family members of a woman, who was allegedly gangraped by two men in a moving van through the night and thrown out of the speeding vehicle in Faridabad in the wee hours of Wednesday. Singh visited a private hospital in Faridabad, where the woman is undergoing treatment. (X/@RaoNarenderS)

Singh visited a private hospital in Faridabad, where the woman is undergoing treatment, and assured the family of all possible support.

Calling it an inhumane and heinous crime, Rao said, “I saw the victim, who was unconscious and unable to speak, with significant injuries to her face. Law and order have collapsed in Haryana, exposing the BJP government that boasts of women's safety.”

Demanding strict punishment for the two accused, who have since been arrested and sent to judicial custody, Singh said such cases must be tried in a fast-track court.

“The BJP government’s claims on women's safety have proved hollow. We demand immediate security and proper compensation for the victim,” Singh said.

The 25-year-old woman, a mother of three, was allegedly gangraped in the moving van before being thrown out of the speeding vehicle on a desolate stretch of the little-populated Gurgaon-Faridabad road, police said.

The woman, who had been living with her parents after troubles with her husband, suffered severe injuries to her head and face, which required more than 12 stitches, they said.