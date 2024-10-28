Menu Explore
Lawrence Bishnoi gang's threat to Bihar MP: ‘Stay away from Salman Khan case’

ByHT News Desk
Oct 28, 2024 01:50 PM IST

The caller claimed to be closely monitoring Yadav’s movements, threatening to kill him if he did not stay away from issues involving actor Salman Khan.

Pappu Yadav, an independent MP from Bihar’s Purnia received a death threat allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, warning him to stay away from issues related to actor Salman Khan, reported India Today.

Independent MP Pappu Yadav was allegedly threatened by a caller linked to Lawrence Bishnoi to stay away from Salman Khan(Rahul Sharma)
Independent MP Pappu Yadav was allegedly threatened by a caller linked to Lawrence Bishnoi to stay away from Salman Khan(Rahul Sharma)

The anonymous caller claimed that Yadav's movements were being closely watched and if did not heed their warnings he would be killed. Yadav, who had repeatedly ignored the calls, was told by the caller that Lawrence Bishnoi had allegedly paid 1 lakh per hour to disable jail jammers and contact him.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Salim Khan's effigies burnt by Bishnois after Lawrence Bishnoi's death threats: 'He cannot mislead people'

Lawrence Bishnoi has been suspected to be at the centre of the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Reacting to Siddique's murder, Pappu Yadav had issued an open challenge to Bishnoi, claiming that he would dismantle his network within 24 hours. He also provoked the gangster by calling him a “two-bit criminal”.

Also Read: Delhi Police's big crackdown on Lawrence Bishnoi, nabs 8 shooters linked to gangster

In a recorded audio message, reported India Today, the caller says, “You could have told ‘bhai’ that the media did this, not me. Settle the matter as soon as possible. I considered you an elder brother, and you've embarrassed me. Call back, and I’ll connect you with ‘bhai.’”

Also Read: Salman Khan gets 'badmaash aadmi' advice from farm leader amid Lawrence Bishnoi threat

Pappu Yadav reported the threat to Bihar's director general of police (DGP), urging immediate action.

Yadav had also condemned the Maharashtra government for the “total lawlessness” that allowed for Baba Siddique's murder to take place in public. Labelling it a disgrace he took to social media platform X to say, “The murder of Bihar’s son, Baba Siddique, is extremely tragic. If the BJP-led government cannot protect its influential leaders, what hope is there for ordinary people?”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
