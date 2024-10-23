'Lawrence Bishnoi has 110 acres of land...': Cousin backs gangster, warns Salman Khan

Ramesh Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's cousin, has said that the entire Bishnoi community stands with the gangster over the black buck matter. He also said that Salman Khan's family must apologise to the community because they had been playing with "our religious sentiments". Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Bollywood actor Salman Khan.(File)

He also said Lawrence Bishnoi was being framed and that he belonged to an affluent family with 110 acres of land.

Salman Khan was convicted by the Rajasthan High Court in 2018 for poaching blackbuck, considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. He is out on bail.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated in Gujarat, declared in 2018 that he would kill Salman Khan over the latter's involvement in the poaching case.

Earlier this month, NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men. A social media post claimed he was killed by the Bishnoi gang because of his proximity to Salman Khan.

Ramesh Bishnoi told NDTV that Khan must apologise. He warned that if he didn't, the law will do its job.

"Salman Khan should apologize. His family is playing with our religious sentiments. If Salman Khan does not apologize, the law will do its job," Ramesh said.

He told the channel that the community loves animals and trees. He said hundreds of people in the community had laid down their lives to save trees.

He said when Salman Khan killed the black buck, the community's "blood boiled".

"We left it to the court to decide. But if the community was made fun of, then it is natural for the society to get angry, Today the entire Bishnoi community stands with Lawrence in this matter," he told the channel.

He claimed Salman Khan had offered money to the community but they refused.

He also said that Lawrence Bishnoi would be proven guilty only after a court declared so.

"Nothing has been proven so far. Lawrence has 110 acres of land. He has two brothers who are landlords. If it was for money, would the person who has 110 acres of land do such a thing? Other people are demanding ransom in his name. He is not doing this," said Ramesh.