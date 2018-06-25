Lawyer shot dead in broad daylight in Allahabad

A lawyer practising at Soraon tehsil was shot dead in Nawabganj area of Allahabad on Monday morning days after he was allegedly threatened not to take up a case of land dispute, police said.

Superintendent of police, trans-Ganga, Sunil Kumar Singh said efforts were on to arrest the assailants.

He said lawyer Bachan Lal Soni, a resident of Kaudihar in Nawabganj, left his home for tehsil on Monday morning. As he reached near Lehra village in Nawabganj, the assailants shot him from a close range, Singh added.

Police rushed Soni to SRN Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Singh said an FIR had been lodged against Sadashiv alias Chhote Bachha and other unidentified assailants at Nawabganj police station on Monday evening on the complaint of Soni’s son Pankaj Kumar.

Pankaj alleged that Sadashiv had threatened his father twice asking him not to take up the land dispute case of Rajeshwari vs Shiv Pratap Singh and others.

Meanwhile, enraged over the murder, lawyers at district court staged a road blockade outside the SSP’s office demanding immediate arrest of assailants and a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the family.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nitin Tiwari and inspector general (IG) of police Ramit Sharma tried to pacify the enraged lawyers but failed.

The lawyers suspended their protest after district magistrate Suhas LY assured them that Rs 20 lakh compensation would be provided to the kin of the lawyer and action would be taken against the accused.

The post-mortem examination was carried out amid tight security.

Heavy force was deployed near the district court and in the native village of the lawyer to avert any untoward incident, police said.

Soni was the third lawyer to be murdered in broad daylight in Allahabad in the last two months.

On May 10, two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants had shot dead a district court lawyer, Rajesh Srivastava, near the busy Manmohan Park crossing in the heart of Allahabad, after he left for the court from his residence in Rambah locality.

The assailants managed to flee the spot unchallenged after shooting the lawyer in the head from close range.

He was rushed to the SRN Hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Lawyers from the district court, which is hardly a kilometre from the shooting spot, staged a demonstration in protest against the incident.

The murder took place at a time when UP chief secretary Rajive Kumar, principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar and UP DGP OP Singh were in the city to review preparations for Kumbh 2019.

On June 10, Ravi Prakash Tiwari, a lawyer practising at Soraon tehsil, was shot dead at Holagarh Bazar reportedly during a clash over a plot of land.