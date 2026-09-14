Leaders hail Brics CONNECT initiative
Brics countries have committed to strengthening collaboration in “forecasting skills needs” by analysing labour market trends in digital, green, care and other priority sectors, as the 11-nation grouping of major emerging market economies welcomed “Brics CONNECT”, a new platform for technical cooperation, knowledge exchange and capacity building
Brics countries have committed to strengthening collaboration in “forecasting skills needs” by analysing labour market trends in digital, green, care and other priority sectors, as the 11-nation grouping of major emerging market economies welcomed “Brics CONNECT”, a new platform for technical cooperation, knowledge exchange and capacity building.
The New Delhi Declaration, adopted by Brics leaders on Saturday, said member countries recognised “the transformative role of digital technologies in expanding the outreach of social protection and enhancing inclusiveness and accessibility for workers’ welfare”. It also called for exploring “innovative, nationally tailored policy approaches to increase social protection coverage to workers in the gig and platform economy”.
The declaration welcomed Brics CONNECT (Brics Cooperation Network for Capacity Building, Employability, and New Skills and Technologies), adopted on July 15 as part of the Brics labour and employment ministers’ declaration in Hyderabad. The platform will facilitate exchange of policies and technologies on jobs, skills and social security, with gig and platform workers among its areas of cooperation. Brics CONNECT is aligned with four priority areas: advancing social security, enhancing female labour force participation, cooperating on employability and skills mapping, and leveraging technology for workers’ well-being. It will complement the existing Brics Virtual Liaison Office, an online platform for cooperation and knowledge-sharing on social security.
Deep Dive
The declaration also noted a proposal to establish capacity-building centres for Brics member states to help create a “future-ready workforce”. Countries committed for “forecasting skills needs” in various sectors and ensuring “alignment of training programmes with evolving market demands” and promoting “linkage of TVET institutions with industries.”
Experts, however, said India needs stronger systems to identify skill gaps and prepare workers for changing labour markets.
Prof Santosh Mehrotra, Research Fellow at the IZA Institute of Labour Economics, Luxembourg, and former economics professor at JNU, said India has faced “close to half a century” of neglect of skilling and vocational education, alongside inadequate school education. He said only around 4% of India’s workforce has received formal technical and vocational education and training (TVET), compared with about 80% in China.
“First, India needs to learn how to do skill-gap analysis. Secondly, it needs to work on improving skills for existing job sectors. The government should ask the National Statistical Office (NSO) of the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) to do a skill-gap analysis survey nationwide to establish a baseline, and then industries in various sectors can help in overcoming skill gaps,” Mehrotra said.
He said India could learn from China and Germany, where vocational education has a stronger and more aspirational position. In China, after nine years of formal schooling, students take an examination that determines whether they proceed to vocational or general secondary education. About 48% of students attend vocational secondary schools in China, he said. “In Germany or in China, vocation and technical education training has an aspirational element that does not exist in India,” he said.
Dr Harshil Sharma, who holds a PhD in labour economics from JNU and has worked with state governments on skilling programmes, said the Brics commitment was welcome but needed stronger industry participation.
“Industry linkage only works when employers set assessment standards and absorb apprentices, not when they sit on advisory boards,” he said. “These commitments prepare workers for jobs that are changing, but say almost nothing about workers whose jobs disappear or the just transition of workers at mines or traditional brick kilns, or workers whose skills are becoming redundant. Anticipation is necessary, but it is not the same as adjustment.”
India already has a sector-based institutional framework for identifying emerging skills needs, with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)—the government-backed organisation responsible for coordinating and promoting skill development—and Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), industry-led bodies that identify sector-specific skill requirements, working on skill-gap assessments and industry requirements. The framework covers priority areas mentioned in the declaration, including digital skills through the IT-ITeS, Electronics and Telecom Sector Skill Councils, green jobs through the Skill Council for Green Jobs, and care-related skills through the Healthcare Sector Skill Council and Domestic Workers Sector Skill Council.
Brics countries also committed to protecting cross-border workers’ social-security rights, including portability of benefits, and noted plans for an “International Digital Platform” for remote employment. They reaffirmed their commitment to “formal, inclusive, responsive, digitally empowered, and future-ready” labour markets.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPallavi Singhal
Pallavi Singhal covers agriculture, food policy and the rural economy from New Delhi. Over the past four years, she has reported extensively on farm policy, food inflation, procurement, agri-markets and rural livelihoods. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked at Moneycontrol and Informist. A journalism post-graduate, she started as a trainee reporter in 2019 with The Indian Express, Chandigarh. Away from the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and crime fiction—preferably mysteries easier to crack than government policy.Read More
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanjay Maurya
Sanjay Maurya is a Principal Correspondent with Hindustan Times, where he covers education, with a focus on school and higher education, competitive examinations, education policy and governance. Working as part of the National Bureau, he is based in New Delhi and reports on the Ministry of Education and covers various statutory bodies like UGC, AICTE and NCTE and autonomous bodies like CBSE and NCERT. His reporting also tracks the implementation of key government reforms and policies from school education to higher education including in IITs, NITs, IIMs, central and state universities, and their impact on students and educational institutions. His reporting on the irregularities and rushed implementation of CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for evaluation of Class 12 board exams 2026, triggered administrative action, leading to the transfer of the board's two senior-most officials and the constitution of a committee to probe alleged irregularities in procurement process of the system. He joined Hindustan Times in December 2024. Prior to that, he had a three-year stint at Careers360, where he reported on school and higher education, entrance examinations, admissions, rankings and various education policies involving universities and professional education bodies. Over the years, Maurya has reported extensively on major developments in India's education sector, including the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) following the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, changes in school education, higher education regulation, and the evolution of entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE and CUET. He regularly produces data-driven and explanatory stories based on government documents, parliamentary proceedings, court records and official data. His focus remains on helping readers understand how education policies and institutional decisions affect millions of students, teachers and educational institutions across the country.Read More