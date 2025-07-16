Lecturers, aide held for raping 19-yr-old student in Bengaluru

Two lecturers of a privatecollege and their friend have been arrested for raping and blackmailing a 19-year-old woman on the pretext of academic assistance, police said on Tuesday. The accused professor took the woman to his friend's house in Marathahalli and then raped her. (PTI)

According to police, the accused, identified as Narendra K, (27), a physics lecturer and Sandeep BN, (28), a biology lecturer from a college in Moodabidri, Dakshina Kannada district, and their friend R Anoop (27), a software engineer, were arrested in Bengaluru after the woman submitted a complaint to the Karnataka State Women’s Commission on July 10.

According to her complaint, the woman, a student from the same college, visited Bengaluru for some work in February, when on the pretext of sharing academic notes, Narendra took her to Anoop’s house in Marathahalli, and raped her. He then threatened the student against informing anyone about the incident, police said citing her complaint.

After the incident, Sandeep allegedly started blackmailing her seeking sexual favours. When she resisted, he allegedly threatened to release photos and videos of her with Narendra, which were reportedly in his possession, and sexually assaulted her again at Anoop’s place in Mayon at least four different occasions, police said.

“We arrested all three accused on Monday on charges of raping and threatening the 19-year-old woman,” Marathahalli police inspector BK Chetan said. “We have booked them under BNS section 63 (rape) and launched an investigation,” he added.

Police also said that they are now investigating whether the accused targeted any other students.