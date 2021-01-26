Legal action to be taken against those who assaulted police during tractor rally
Delhi Police on Tuesday said that legal action will be taken against those who assaulted police personnel during the farmers' tractor rally held against the farm laws.
While talking to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, Alok Kumar said, "Legal action will definitely be taken against those who assaulted police personnel during the farmers' tractor rally today."
The time and the routes for the tractor rally were finalised after several rounds of meetings held among Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi police, and farmers' leaders.
"The farmers drove tractors before the fixed time in Ghazipur border. They assured us that after the ceremony of unfurling tricolour at the respective protest site at around 11 am and after that, they will hold a tractor rally according to the routes that were finalised. But suddenly at around 9:30 am, a group tried to breach a barricade and the first clash between police and farmers took place here," said the Joint Commissioner of Delhi.
"After which other farmers lead their rally with following the routes. A kilometer away from Akshardham Temple we tried to make them understand for about two hours and tried to stop them by using tear gas, baton charge but the violent farmers deliberately run over police officers, broke barricades, damaged police buses leading to other vandalism events in which many police personnel was injured," the police officer said.
A protesting farmer died after a tractor rammed into barricades and overturned at ITO today, Delhi Police had earlier said.
- Putting the onus of Tuesday's events on the government and questioning it for not accepting the farmers demands, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was not right on the government's part to create a facade of talks and neither conceding to their demands nor proposing any solution.
- Sasikala was sentenced to four-year imprisonment in February 2017 in the ₹66 crore disproportionate assets case along with her sister-in-law J Ilavarasi and former Tamil Nadu chief minister late Jayalalithaa's foster son VN Sudhakaran.
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
- Captain Amarinder Singh the violence would negate the goodwill the farmers had earned through their peaceful protests so far.
- The Haryana government said the decision was taken on the basis of intelligence reports on the likelihood of violence and disturbance of public peace in the state's national capital region districts
