Leopard cub found dead in Uttarakhand’s Nainital

india

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 00:10 IST

A carcass of a three-month-old leopard cub was found in Uttarakhand’s Nainital on Saturday morning, forest officials said.

The cub was found dead in Veer Bhatti area in Manora forest range under the Nainital forest division. The locals informed the forest department about the location of the carcass.

Bhupal Singh Mehta, range officer of the Manora forest range said, “On Saturday morning, some locals from Veer Bhatti area who were out for a walk spotted the leopard cub’s carcass and informed us. Our team rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass and sent it for post-mortem examination.”

He added that the cub had injury marks on its body and it is likely that it fell down a hill or was killed by another animal

“The actual cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination but prima facie it looks that the leopard either fell from a hill or was killed in some conflict with another wild animal,” added Mehta.

This is not the first incident of a leopard death in the state this year. On October 17, a one-year-old leopard cub was found dead in Pithoragarh. On October 22, 2020, a leopard was found dead in the forests of Ramnagar. Last week, three leopard foetuses were found in Almora district. Officials initially thought that three leopard cubs had died but on reaching the spot they found that those were foetuses.

On July 12, a leopard was found dead in Dhauladevi block in Almora. On July 4, the carcass of a two-year-old female leopard was recovered by forest officials in Uttarkashi district. On May 28, a three-year-old female leopard died after getting trapped in a fence at Lohaghat in Champawat district.

Meanwhile in Pithoragarh district, a woman from Dunga village was attacked by a leopard on Friday night.

Vinay Bhargava divisional forest officer Pithoragarh said one Hema Devi, 35 was attacked by a leopard on Friday night when she came out of her house to fetch drinking water. She shouted for help but was severely injured. She was rushed to the local hospital where she is undergoing treatment for her injuries,” he said.