e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Lessons from China’s neighbour Taiwan to control spread of coronavirus

Lessons from China’s neighbour Taiwan to control spread of coronavirus

Taiwan’s government reacted to the coronavirus outbreak early in put in place measures which were widely followed by the public.

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 10:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus at a department store in Taipei, Taiwan, on March 7.
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus at a department store in Taipei, Taiwan, on March 7. (AP Photo)
         

It started from China, and quickly spread across the world, but the deadly coronavirus failed to impact China’s neighbour Taiwan the way it has affected over 80 countries.

The island has been held up as an example of how to handle an outbreak, with the government moving early and fast to reduce overseas arrivals from infected areas and issue clear medical guidance that has been widely adopted by the public.

Tackling coronavirus: Track Live Updates

Despite being so close to the original outbreak in mainland China, Taiwan has just 48 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 disease with one death, compared with more than 80,000 on the other side of the Taiwan Strait in China. And this has happened due to stringent checks and contact tracing among its 23 million people.

The island is on high alert to prevent further infections.

The government said on Wednesday the island’s 48th case was a woman in her 30s who had returned from holiday in Britain and had most likely been infected there.

Taiwan was briefly struck by panic buying of medical face masks earlier this year until the government introduced a rationing system.

Correctional facilities across Taiwan are taking part in the new scheme to manufacture cloth face masks and face mask protectors to supply their staff and the public. The World health Organisation (WHO) has, however, said that masks are not effective in controlling the spread of the virus.

In a report to parliament on Tuesday, Taiwan’s central bank said the spread of the virus presents a major uncertainty for the economy, which is a key link of the global technology supply chain, and could shave up to 0.7 percentage points from economic growth this year.

Taiwan stocks advanced 0.4 per cent on Wednesday morning, but are down about eight per cent so far this year.

Taiwan, whose largest trading partner is China, cut its estimate for 2020 economic growth to 2.37 per cent last month.

On Monday, as global stocks crashed due to an oil price war and fears over the spreading epidemic, foreign investors sold $1.82 billion of Taiwan stocks - the largest single day outflow since the 2008 financial crisis.

tags
top news
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Why this vegetable is selling at a price higher than chicken
Why this vegetable is selling at a price higher than chicken
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyMP Government CrisisFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news