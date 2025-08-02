‘Let him detonate it’: Rajnath Singh dares Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote chori atom bomb’ claim

After Rahul Gandhi's explosive attack on the Election Commission of India and the BJP, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday challenged the Congress leader to back his claims on 'voter theft' or stop playing with fireon Saturday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also warned Rahul Gandhi to ensure that he is himself out of harm's way.(Sansad TV/ANI Grab)

Taking a sharp dig at Gandhi's recent remark that he holds an "atom bomb of evidence" which can expose the poll body's involvement in the alleged voter theft to favour the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Rahul Gandhi says he has an atom bomb. If it is so, he should detonate it at once. He should just ensure that he is himself out of harm's way", said the former BJP president, tongue in cheek.

Also Read | 'Election Commission involved in vote theft': Rahul Gandhi drops ‘atom bomb’ ahead of Bihar poll, says 'won't spare you'

The former BJP president didn't stop there. He reminded the audience of Rahul Gandhi's previous hyperbolic statements, including his infamous "earthquake" warning in Parliament.

"He had threatened Parliament with an earthquake, but when he spoke, it turned out to be a damp squib," the BJP leader said.

Rajnath defends ECI

The Union minister said the Election Commission of India is an institution that enjoys a reputation for unquestionable integrity.

"It is pulling out all the stops to ensure that the upcoming assembly polls in the state are held in a free and fair manner. It does not behove the Leader of the Opposition to make frivolous statements about a constitutional body," Singh said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi backs ‘dead economy’ remark on India: ‘Glad Donald Trump stated a fact’

He reminded the Congress leader that "his own party has blood on its hands, having tried to murder democracy in 1975 with the imposition of Emergency".

Bihar at a crossroads

Turning to local politics, Singh framed the upcoming Bihar elections as a choice between progress and regression, praising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for steering the state toward development during his 20-year rule.

Also Read | ‘Votes stolen in Maharashtra, Bihar next’: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP backs Rahul Gandhi’s ‘theft’ charge

"Thanks to Nitish Kumar, Bihar is no longer dismissed as a basket case. Even The Economist, which once derided it as the 'armpit of India', now acknowledges its transformation," Singh declared.