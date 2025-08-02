‘Votes stolen in Maharashtra, Bihar next’: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP backs Rahul Gandhi’s theft’ charge

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of large-scale ‘vote chori (theft)’ by the Election Commission in favour of the BJP, claiming that votes were stolen in Maharashtra under Devendra Fadnavis’s leadership. “The Fadnavis government stole votes,” Raut said. Sanjay Raut backs Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations and warns of similar fraud in Bihar after Maharashtra.(ANI)

While talking to reporters, he said, “We have seen this kind of vote theft in Maharashtra. We have a lot of experience in this matter. Devendra Fadnavis' government stole votes and came to power,” reported news agency PTI.

He further claimed, “This happened in Haryana, and now they are planning to do it in Bihar. So, Rahul is opposing it, and we are standing with him,” Raut added.

The controversy erupted after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of facilitating “vote chori” for the BJP. He claimed his party has gathered an “atom bomb” of evidence that will expose the poll body.

“I have said ‘vote chori’ is happening and now we have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in ‘vote chori’,” Gandhi told reporters at the Parliament complex.

“I am not saying this lightly. I am saying this with 100 per cent proof. As soon as we release it, the whole country would know that EC is indulging in ‘vote chori’. It is doing it for the BJP,” he alleged.

His remarks came as the Election Commission published the draft electoral rolls for Bihar after completing a special revision ahead of assembly polls, triggering Opposition protests that the exercise was aimed at “disenfranchising voters”.

Maharashtra figures in Gandhi’s allegations

Earlier, while speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said his party had suspected electoral irregularities during the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, followed by the Lok Sabha polls last year, and claimed the issue escalated further in Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi had also flagged Maharashtra while listing past instances of alleged voter manipulation. “We believe that vote theft has happened at the state level (in Maharashtra). Voter revision had happened and crore voters were added,” he said.

He added, “We got our own investigation done, it took six months and what we have found is an atom bomb. When it explodes, the EC would have no place to hide anywhere in the country.”

Gandhi also warned that any EC officials complicit in the alleged fraud would face consequences. “This is treason, nothing less than that. You may have retired, you may be anywhere, we will find you,” he said.

Election Commission, BJP push back

The Election Commission dismissed Gandhi’s accusations as “baseless and wild” and objected to what it called threats against its staff.

“It is very strange that he is making wild allegations and has now even started threatening EC and its staff. Deplorable,” the EC said, adding that Gandhi had been invited to substantiate his claims in writing but had not responded.

The poll watchdog said it “ignores all such irresponsible statements” and urged its officers to continue working impartially.

The BJP, meanwhile, accused Gandhi of using “undemocratic and undignified” language. “Will Rahul Gandhi explode like a bomb? What do you think? Their job is to explode,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, accusing Gandhi of having no respect for democratic norms.

Patra added, “Think what kind of language this is: I will explode on the Election Commission! If they detonate an atom bomb, we will save the Constitution.”