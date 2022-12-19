LeT operative arrested in Kashmir’s Baramulla; arms & ammunition found: Police

Security forces on Monday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district along with arms and ammunition averting attacks on the forces and targeted killings, police officials said.

They said Baramulla police and Army’s 32 RR arrested the operative of LeT outfit from Chakloo village of Baramulla, a resident of Nadihal village in Sopore.

“Based on a specific input, an operation was carried out on Dec 18 by joint parties of police and 32 RR, leading to arrest of one terrorist associate,” a police spokesman said.

The spokesperson said on the person’s disclosure, the security forces recovered one canister IED, one pistol along with a magazine and 18 pistol rounds from the village near Chakloo Ziyarat.

“In this regard, a case FIR under sections of unlawful activities (prevention) act (UAPA), explosive substances act and arms act has been registered in police station, Baramulla and investigation taken up,” the spokesperson said.

“The timely arrest with arms, ammunitions and explosive material has averted major terrorist attacks like targeted killings in Baramulla and adjoining areas, targeted attacks on convoy vehicles of forces saving lives of innocent civilians,” he said.