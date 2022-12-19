Home / India News / LeT operative arrested in Kashmir’s Baramulla; arms & ammunition found: Police

LeT operative arrested in Kashmir’s Baramulla; arms & ammunition found: Police

india news
Updated on Dec 19, 2022 04:27 PM IST

Based on a specific input, an operation was carried out on Sunday by joint parties of police and 32 RR, leading to arrest of one terrorist associate, a police official said

One canister IED, one pistol along with a magazine and 18 pistol rounds were recovered. (Representational Image)
One canister IED, one pistol along with a magazine and 18 pistol rounds were recovered. (Representational Image)
ByHT Correspondent

Security forces on Monday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district along with arms and ammunition averting attacks on the forces and targeted killings, police officials said.

They said Baramulla police and Army’s 32 RR arrested the operative of LeT outfit from Chakloo village of Baramulla, a resident of Nadihal village in Sopore.

“Based on a specific input, an operation was carried out on Dec 18 by joint parties of police and 32 RR, leading to arrest of one terrorist associate,” a police spokesman said.

Also Read: 2 LeT terrorists held in J-Ks Sopore; arms, ammunition recovered

The spokesperson said on the person’s disclosure, the security forces recovered one canister IED, one pistol along with a magazine and 18 pistol rounds from the village near Chakloo Ziyarat.

“In this regard, a case FIR under sections of unlawful activities (prevention) act (UAPA), explosive substances act and arms act has been registered in police station, Baramulla and investigation taken up,” the spokesperson said.

“The timely arrest with arms, ammunitions and explosive material has averted major terrorist attacks like targeted killings in Baramulla and adjoining areas, targeted attacks on convoy vehicles of forces saving lives of innocent civilians,” he said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out