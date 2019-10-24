‘Let’s not be emotional’: ED to Chidambaram’s stomach ache complaint to court

india

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:41 IST

Veteran Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram was on Thursday produced before a Delhi court in the INX Media money laundering case after the expiry of his custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate.

Chidambaram, 74, was produced before Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, pressed for further detention of Chidambaram. Mehta argued that initially the Congress leader’s pace of answering questions was good, but when he was presented with documentary evidence, the former minister’s pace slowed down.

Continuing the arguments against Chidambaram’s release, Mehta said glaring discrepancies have been noticed in the statements of the accused in comparison to the answers which were given earlier.

The ED told the court that the documentary evidence which was collected in raid by the ED and the I-T department includes the emails exchanged for money laundering.

The ED has sought seven-day custody of the former Union minister.

At this point, Kapil Sibal, who is representing Chidambaram, opposes the remand and said that none of the witnesses was confronted with the senior Congress leader.

Sibal argued that the witnesses who have been examined were already available earlier with the agency.

“The last witness who was examined was his son who was also available earlier also,” said Sibal.

Mehta then said that the accused will be confronted with other co-conspirators

Describing the fragile condition of Chidambaram, Sibal informed that the former minister has been very ill. He further stated that Chidambaram has been experiencing acute stomach pain and this has happened on two occasions.

Sibal argued that Chidambaram needs medical attention from his doctor in Hyderabad.

In a counter-reply, Mehta contented that Chidambaram is continuously being monitored at the AIIMS in Delhi.

“Can any other accused be sent to the medical institutions of their own choice. Let’s not get into these emotional arguments and see the material on record,” said Mehta.

At this point the court asked the ED if the statement of the accused was being recorded for past five days.

“If the agency continues with such pace, then the investigation would not be completed even in 50 days,” said the court.

Thereafter, Sibal sought two days’ interim bail for Chidambaram.

The court has reserved its order.

The senior Congress leader has been granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 17:39 IST