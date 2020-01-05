LeT terrorist arrested in Srinagar

india

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, wanted in a series of attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, from Srinagar.

“On a credible input, police and security forces arrested one active terrorist from Srinagar city. He has been identified as Nisar Ahmad Dar resident of Parray Mohalla Hajin district Bandipora,” police official said.

The police said that Dar, affiliated with LeT since 2018, was operating in areas of Nadihal, Hajin, Saderkot, Sumbal areas of district Bandipora and Kangan and Kullan areas of Ganderbal.

“He was wanted by law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities,” the official said.

The spokesman said Dar was a close associate of LeT commander Saleem Parray alias Billa.

“ He has been part of terror groups responsible for planning and executing several terror attacks on security establishments in the area, besides he was involved in several cases of civilian atrocities. Several terror crime cases are registered against him,” he said.