'Let them get CCTV footage': What BJP's Vinod Tawde said on cash-for-vote allegation

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde on Tuesday rejected the cash-for-vote allegation levelled by Bahujan Vikas Aghadi leader Hitendra Thakur, saying the authorities can check the CCTV footage of the premises to verify the truth. BJP leader Vinod Tawde

Hitendra Thakur claimed money was being distributed by Tawde during a meeting with BJP's Nalasopara constituency candidate Rajan Naik.

Tawde said he was discussing the Model Code of Conduct.

"A meeting of MLAs of Nalasopara was underway. (We were discussing) the Model Code of Conduct for the day of voting, how voting machines will be sealed, and how to proceed if an objection has to be made. I went there to tell them about it. The party workers (Bahujan Vikas Aghadi), Appa Thakur and Kshitij, thought we were distributing money. Let the Election Commission and the police inquire, let them get CCTV footage. I have been at the party for 40 years. Appa Thakur and Kshitij know me, and the entire party knows me...Still, the Election Commission should conduct an impartial investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, Thakur claimed some BJP leaders informed him that Tawde would be coming to Virar to disburse ₹5 crore to influence voters.

"Some BJP leaders informed me that BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde is coming to Virar to disburse ₹5 crore to influence voters. I thought a national leader like him would not stoop to such a trivial task. But I saw him here. I urge the Election Commission to take action against him and the BJP," he added.

Thakur claimed the hotel had shut CCTV recording of the premises and was in cahoots with the BJP leader.

"The hotel administration seems to be in cahoots with Tawde and the BJP. They only activated their CCTV after we requested it. Tawde was distributing money to manipulate voters," he added.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut attacked the BJP over the controversy.

"The BJP's scheme has come to an end. Thakur has done what the Election Commission should have done. EC officials search our bags and scrutinise us, yet these individuals from the BJP face no such checks," he added.

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said Thakur had pulled off a publicity stunt.

“The MVA has already lost the game. They are destined for defeat in this election, which is why they are making such absurd allegations against us. What Thakur is doing is nothing more than a publicity stunt,” he said.

With inputs from ANI, PTI