Letter of repentance circulating online not written by Manohar Parrikar: Goa CMO

The Chief Minister’s Office said on Sunday that a letter of repentance purportedly written by ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar and circulated on social media is “mischievous” and “not authentic”.

“It has been observed that many messages are floating on social media, attributing it to the CM’s authorship. Such messages are not authentic and mischievous. All messages of CM @manoharparrikar will be communicated directly by him or through his verified social media handles only,” the CMO said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The letter which appears to be styled after a hoax letter, circulated soon after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’s demise in 2011, went viral on the social media over the weekend and has content which is reflective and repentant in nature.

Parrikar to begin second phase of treatment from Monday

Parrikar will begin his second phase of treatment at a hospital in US from Monday, assembly speaker Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.

He was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Februry 15 for stomach pain, but later shifted to a New York-based medical facility, where he is being treated for pancreatic ailment.

The CMO has maintained that Parrikar is suffering from “mild pancreatitis” and is responding well to treatment.