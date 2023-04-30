Home / India News / LG Manoj Sinha flags off marathon to mark 100th episode of PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 30, 2023 12:05 PM IST

The marathon is one of 100 marathons scheduled throughout the day across the Union Territory to celebrate the monthly broadcast.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off a marathon here to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast.

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha speaks during an event organised to flag off a marathon, part of an anti-drug campaign, in Jammu, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_30_2023_000037B)(PTI)

The marathon, organised by the Hindustan Scouts and Guides and the Dogra Kranti Dal, is one of 100 marathons scheduled throughout the day across the Union Territory to celebrate the monthly broadcast.

"The 100 marathons across the Union Territory will also raise awareness and strengthen action and cooperation against drug abuse and trafficking," Sinha told the gathering before flagging off the marathon at the Balidan Stambh (War Memorial) here.

The Lt Governor said people from different walks of life have come together to fight the drugs menace.

"The prime minister has inspired the country's youth through 'Mann ki Baat' to overcome challenges and set an ambitious goal in life. He has brought together youths from different backgrounds with the single dream of nation building," he said.

India's greatest strength is its unity in diversity, Sinha said.

"Through the 'Mann ki Baat' programme, Modi has inspired people to take pride in their heritage and acknowledged the remarkable contribution of scientists, teachers, litterateurs and artistes in raising India's stature in the world," he added.

pm modi mann ki baat jammu and kashmir
