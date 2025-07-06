Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Life-convict out on bail in murder case arrested in rape case: Delhi Police

ANI |
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 06:25 PM IST

Using technical surveillance and field intelligence, the accused was located and arrested on July 3, the officials said.

A life convict out on bail in a murder case has been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with a rape case registered last month at Patel Nagar police station, officials said on Sunday.

According to the police, Manjeet was previously convicted in a 2009 murder case in Haryana, where he, along with his associate, killed another criminal.(Representational Photo)
According to the police, Manjeet was previously convicted in a 2009 murder case in Haryana, where he, along with his associate, killed another criminal.(Representational Photo)

The arrested accused, identified as Manjeet alias Manja (39), is a resident of Patel Nagar, Bahadurgarh in Haryana.

According to the police, a complaint was received at the Patel Nagar Police Station on June 11 against the accused, Manjeet, in which the complainant levelled allegations of sexual offences.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 64(2), 127(3), 123, 308(2), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was initiated.

The accused, Manjeet, was evading his arrest and fleeing from joining the investigation. However, using technical surveillance and field intelligence, the accused was located and arrested on July 3, the officials said.

According to the police, Manjeet was previously convicted in a 2009 murder case in Haryana, where he, along with his associate Arun Dabas alias Bittu, killed another criminal. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2012 but was later granted bail by the High Court of Chandigarh in 2015.

Despite being convicted, the accused remained involved in criminal activities and was also found involved in several other cases in Haryana, including those under murder, attempt to murder, and Arms Act.

Further investigation is in progress to recover evidence and explore his links in other pending cases.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Life-convict out on bail in murder case arrested in rape case: Delhi Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On