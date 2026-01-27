Light rain, gusty winds expected in Delhi on Tuesday; min temp rises to 8°C

Multiple spells of light rain and gusty winds touching 40 km per hour were expected in Delhi on Tuesday, and improve air quality even as an approaching western disturbance raised the minimum to around normal at 8°C, compared to 4.2°C a day earlier. An average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 294 (poor) was recorded at 8am on Tuesday. It was 241 (poor) at 4pm on Monday. The mercury was expected to go up to between 18 and 20°C on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said the AQI is likely to return to the “moderate” range on Tuesday. “Delhi’s AQI is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category from January 27-28. It is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category on January 29,” said the EWS in its daily bulletin. It added that the AQI is likely to hover around the “poor” category, between January 30 and February 4.

The mercury was expected to go up to between 18 and 20°C on Tuesday. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2°C on Monday, a degree above normal, and 18.2°C on Sunday, two notches below normal.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president Mahesh Palawat said when a western disturbance approaches, it causes a change in wind direction to warmer easterly winds. “Overcast skies also lead to a rise in minimum temperature and a dip in maximum temperature,” said Palawat. He added that fresh snowfall was again expected through this western disturbance in the Himalayas, causing a dip in minimum temperature across the plains. “If northwesterly winds had persisted, the minimum temperature would have dipped even further. This fresh western disturbance will snap that streak.”