Light rain, thunderstorm likely over north Uttarakhand today

There is likely to be light rain and snow over the Western Himalayas particularly northern parts of Uttarakhand today, according to India Meteorological Department.

Dense to very dense fog was also recorded at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana. Amritsar and Ambala recorded visibility of 25 m each; Patiala, 50 m; Bareilly and Lucknow, 200m each and Kailashahar, 500m at 5.30am.

A Western Disturbance is lying over northeast Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan. Under its influence, isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh on February 9 and over northern parts of Uttarakhand on February 9 and 10.

Dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours of February, 10 and 11 and reduce in spatial distribution and intensity thereafter.