Like ‘Quit India’, campaign needed against Covid-19, says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 15:46 IST

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday called for a mass awareness campaign on the lines of the Quit India Movement against the British in order to drive out coronavirus from the state and the country.

Speaking at the Independence Day function at Swarnim Park in Gandhinagar, he said that while the pandemic had slowed down the pace of development in the state, his government was committed to make up for it.

“To achieve independence and drive out the British, the entire country resonated with the slogan of Quit India. As a result, the British left the country and we got freedom.

Likewise, let’s start a mass awareness campaign to free the country and Gujarat of coronavirus,” he said.

Rupani also spoke about the initiatives taken by his government to help people tide over the current crisis.

“It is our strength that despite earthquake, flood, cyclone, Gujarat and its people have changed crises into opportunities. Our development arc has slowed, but we are committed to make it up,” he said.

The state government has managed to bring down the Covid-19 death rate to 2.1 per cent and increase the recovery rate to 78 per cent, he said.

Due to its effort to deal with the pandemic, the state government has received positive feedback from the Supreme Court, World Health Organisation and Niti Aayog, he said.

The state government has announced a Rs 14,000 crore Aatmanirbhar package for small businesses, farmers, fishermen, among others to revive the economy, he said.

The state government had offered Rs 1,370 crore as assistance to MSMEs affected by the pandemic, he added.

Chief minister’s wife Anjali Rupani and senior bureaucrats were present at the event in the state capital.

Due to the pandemic, the function was held in the capital for the first time in 15 years instead of the headquarters of some other district in the state, the tradition started by former chief minister Narendra Modi.

Rupani also felicitated “corona warriors,” including senior doctors of the state coronavirus taskforce health workers from different parts of the state for their contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

He said the state government has launched the Industrial Policy 2020 under the Aatmanirbhar Gujarat, which will ensure holistic development of the backward areas of the state.

The chief minister said the Gujarat government will take a lead in the National Digital Health Mission announced by the prime minister.

At least 1.5 lakh youngsters in the state had benefited from the Mukhya Mantri Apprenticeship Scheme, he said.

Apart from this, land rights have been transferred to 51,400 tribals under Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) PESA Act.

Listing some of the achievements of his government, the chief minister said that water reservoir capacity has increased under Sujalam Sufalam Yojana, while uninterrupted power and quality electricity has been provided to farmers.

Rupani also spoke about the recently-launched Mukhya Mantri Kisan Sahay Yojana and various steps taken to help the farmers in the state.

Moreover, the state government had set up new medical and engineering colleges, some of them in tribal areas, to cater to the needs of the regions, he added.