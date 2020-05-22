Limits set on airfares, govt asks states to follow lockdown guidelines: Covid-19 news today

india

Airlines will have to abide by limits set on fares and passengers will follow a host of safety protocols, including declaring their health status and wearing masks, when one-third of domestic flight operations resume on May 25, the government said on Thursday. Separately, it also asked states to strictly follow lockdown guidelines, including the night-time curfew and social-distancing measures, to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

India unlocks air travel on 383 routes with new rules

India will reopen air travel on 383 routes across the country after a two-month gap, the government announced on Thursday, but allowed one-third of the operations beginning May 25 and set limits on fares that airlines can charge in the initial phase of this critical unlocking of swift long-distance travel. Read more

No meals, PPE suits for staff and 1 cabin bag in flight norms

Passengers boarding domestic flights beginning Monday will have to report at least two hours before departure, declare their health status at the airport, and have to complete the check-in process online, according to the government’s guidelines. Read more

Covid-19: What you need to know today

India is moving again.On Wednesday, the civil aviation ministry announced the resumption of flights, and on Thursday, it came out with the details. There won’t be as many flights as there were before the lockdown – just around a third – and the government will define the range for ticket prices. Read more

Private airlines likely to be part of third phase of Vande Bharat Mission

The third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, India’s massive programme to repatriate nationals stranded across the globe because of the Covid-19 crisis, is expected to involve private airlines to increase the number of flights. Read more

Govt tells states to follow night curfew, flags norms’ violation

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Thursday again nudged the states to strictly follow lockdown guidelines, particularly the night curfew, to make sure people observe social distancing norms and contain the risk of infection spreading. Read more

Railways allow opening of ticket counters at select stations

The Indian Railways has allowed re-opening of reservation counters at select stations and booking through Common Service Centers (CSCs) and agents, the ministry of railways said Thursday. Read more

Utilised curbs to ramp up health care infrastructure: Centre

India has used the lockdown imposed on March 25 gainfully to ramp up its health-care infrastructure and kept its coronavirus disease (Covid-19) mortality rate relatively low, health ministry officials said on Thursday in response to reports that questioned the effectiveness of what has been billed as the world’s strictest lockdown. Read more

Pandemic affected as many as 93 million urban workers: GoM report

As many as 93 million urban informal workers, across five sectors -- manufacturing, construction, trade, tourism and hospitality -- have been affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed to slow its spread, according to an informal Group of Ministers headed by labour minister Thawarchand Gehlot. Read more

Pandemic has hit defence production: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in late March has hit defence manufacturing harder than other sectors. Read more

Will meet piped water target despite outbreak: Jal Shakti minister

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic has made no difference to India’s stated goal of providing piped water to all households by 2024, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said. Read more

Culture ministry plans norms for public spaces

The Union culture ministry is drafting guidelines for people to enter public spaces governed by institutes that come under its regulation -- including national monuments such as the Taj Mahal, galleries such as the National Gallery of Modern Art, and other museums and libraries -- once the national lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 is lifted. Read more

Covid-19: Two studies indicate reinfection may not happen

Two recently published studies hold promise over one of the most enduring questions since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19): does a person who has recovered from the highly contagious disease develop immunity against reinfection? Read more

Donald Trump accuses China of ‘disinformation attack’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused China of spreading “disinformation” about the Covid-19 pandemic on orders coming “from the top”, a reference perhaps to President Xi Jinping. Read more

Apple, Google release tech for Coronavirus pandemic apps

Apple and Google on Wednesday released long-awaited smartphone technology to notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus. The companies said 22 countries and several US states are already planning to build voluntary phone apps using their software. Read more

When virus queered the pitch

The cricket pitch, the sport’s literal centre, has been impacted by Covid-19. And time’s running out. Playing surfaces get a top dressing (manure, fertiliser, a special kind of soil) before monsoon hits in June. Read more