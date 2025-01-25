List of people who got Padma Awards 2025 posthumously | Photos

The Centre announced the list of the awardees of the Padma Award on Saturday. The awardees were announced across all three categories - Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. Sharda Sinha a popular Bihari folk singer.(Instagram)

Several notable personalities who have excelled in their fields are among the Padma awardees. A total of 139 Padma Awardees have been announced, with one duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one), out of which, 7 are Padma Vibhushan awardees, 19 Padma Bhushan awardees and 113 Padma Shri awardees. Across all the categories, 13 people are posthumous awardees.

List of posthumous awardees

17 July 1991 - MT Vasudevan Nair, Writer( HT Photo/Sanjay Sharma.)

MT Vasudevan Nair has been awarded Padma Vibhushan in literature and education. He died aged 91 on December 25, 2024. He was a Malayalam literary icon and his book Naalukettu is considered a classic.

Suzuki Motor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Osamu Suzuki leaving a news conference at the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, May 18, 2016 (File Photo)(Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Osamu Suzuki, former CEO of Suzuki Motor, has been awarded Padma Vibhushan. He was a Japanese businessman and died on December 25, 2024.

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on November 5, 2024.(PTI)

Sharda Sinha was a legendary folk singer from Bihar who died on November 5, 2024 aged 72. She was known for her iconic Chhatth songs and has been awarded Padma Vibhushan.

Dr. Bibek Debroy (File)

Bibek Debroy was an Indian economist who died on November 1, 2024. He advised the Modi government on policies for over a decade. He has been awarded Padma Bhushan for his contribution.

Shivsena leader Manohar Joshi at Kohinoor Office, Dadar, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday day, Dec 02, 2023. (HT Photo/Bhushan Koyande)

Manohar Joshi was Shiv Sena’s first chief minister of Maharashtra from 1995-1999. He died on February 23, 2024 aged 86. He has been awarded Padma Vibhushan.

Pankaj Udhas was a legendry ghazal and playback singer.(HT Photo)

Pankaj Udhas was a legendary ghazal and playback singer. He died on February 26, 2024 aged 72. He has been awarded Padma Vibhushan.

Former BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi passed away on May 13, 2024 after a long battle with cancer.

Sushil Kumar Modi was Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister. He died on May 13, 2024 and has been awarded Padma Vibhushan.

Chandrakant Sheth was a Gujarati poet and essayist. He died on August 2, 2024. He has been awarded Padma Shri.

Hugh and Colleen Gantzer were India’s popular travel writers. Colleen Gantzer died on November 6, 2024. They have together been awarded Padma Shri as a duo.

Kishore Kunal was an IPS officer from Bihar. He died on December 29, 2024. He has been awarded Padma Shri.

Lama Lobzang was a Buddhist monk from Ladakh. He has been awarded Padma Shri.

Miriyala Apparao from Andhra Pradesh has been awarded Padma Shri posthumously for her contribution to art.

Narayan, popularly known as Bhulai Bhai, was a Bharatiya Janata Party leader who died aged 111 on October 31, 2024. He has been awarded Padma Shri.