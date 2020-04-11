List of states that have extended lockdown or are likely to

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 20:31 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to take a decision on the extension of the three-week national lockdown but several states have independently announced an extension of the lockdown and some others have indicated their willingness to do so after attending the video conference with the prime minister on Saturday. Here’s the complete list of such states.

1. Punjab- Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the state government had already decided in favour of complete lockdown till May 1 including a ban on public service vehicles. Section 144 is in place in the state and all educational institutions have been shut down till June 30 and the government has deferred the state board examinations till further orders.

2. Odisha- Chief minister Navin Patnaik was the first to extend the lockdown till April 30 on Thursday. The decision was announced after a state cabinet meeting and Patnaik said his government was in favour of saving lives over livelihoods.

3. Maharashtra – Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced his decision on Saturday to extend the provisions of lockdown in the state till April 30. He added that any further decision to completely lift the restrictions depended on the prevailing situation. Maharashtra has the most number of coronavirus cases in the country.

4. Karnataka – Chief minister BS Yediyurappa also extended the lockdown in the state by two more weeks but added that it would come with relaxation for commercial activity in the agricultural and industrial sectors to ensure minimal impact on the economy of the state. He also indicated that the government offices will function with partial strength.

5. West Bengal- Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said PM Modi had announced the extension of lockdown till April 30 and she was in agreement with the prime minister. Some reports suggested she had announced an extension till April 30. Mamata’s government, however, was questioned by the ministry of home affairs for steady dilution of the lockdown provisions, a news agency reported.

6. Uttarakhand-- The state on Friday announced a policy that included sending a proposal to the centre recommending an extension of lockdown till April 30. The proposal also includes making the wearing of face-masks compulsory till May 31 and closing of all educational institutions in the state till May 15. However, the state has officially not announced an extension.

7. Delhi – Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has indicated that he is in favour of extending the lockdown in the national capital till April 30. He added that India’s position was better than many developed countries since the country clamped the lockdown early.

8. Tamil Nadu- Chief minister Palaniswami is also in favour of extending the lockdown by two weeks but has deferred a decision on the matter untill the centre takes a call.

9. Rajasthan – Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that protecting the lives of states’ residents was his government’s top priority and a decision on extension of the lockdown will be taken keeping that in mind.

10. Telangana- Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is in favour of extending the lockdown by two more weeks. He has also advocated for the continuance of stringent restrictions on movement of people and transport.

