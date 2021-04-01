IND USA
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting frontline Covid-19 coronavirus warriors wearing face masks along a road.
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting frontline Covid-19 coronavirus warriors wearing face masks along a road.(AFP)
Live

LIVE: France imposes third lockdown to tackle rising Covid-19 cases

  • French President Emmanuel Macron imposed a third lockdown on Wednesday. Schools around the country will be shut, travel restrictions will restricted, and all non-essential shops will be shut.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 07:36 AM IST

India on Wednesday recorded 72,223 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since October 10. The tally of fatalities also rose to 458 deaths in the span of 24 hours, the highest in 116 days. The country is ramping up vaccination drive, as it starts to inoculate individuals above 45 years of age from today.


France is all set to undergo a third lockdown, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday. The World Health Organization report on the origins of Covid-19 was 14 countries including the US, the UK, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Norway was criticised for a lack of access to “complete, original data and samples.” The report detailed four possible scenarios for the outbreak, one of which, the theory of the virus leaking from a lab in Wuhan, was criticised by WHO's director general.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 01, 2021 07:36 AM IST

    Bappi Lahiri tests positive for Covid-19

    Singer Bappi Lahiri tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for observation. Read More

  • APR 01, 2021 07:32 AM IST

    Madras HC orders exhumation and re-burial of Covid-19 victim

    Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the exhumation and re-burial of the body of Dr Simon Hercules, who died from Covid-19 while treating patients. Read More

Healthcare workers administer the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to senior citizens, at a hospital in Thane, on Saturday.(PTI Photo)
Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above the age of 45 begins from today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 07:35 AM IST
The nationwide vaccination drive was started by the government on January 16 with healthcare and frontline workers getting inoculated in the first phase.
Polling officials leave from a distribution centre in Bankura on the eve of second phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.(PTI)
Factors at play in Bengal, Assam 2nd-phase voting

By Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Here are three charts explaining the importance of the second phase of polling in West Bengal and Assam.
A pedestrian walks past a wall mural depicting frontline Covid-19 coronavirus warriors wearing face masks along a road.(AFP)
LIVE: France imposes third lockdown to tackle rising Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 07:36 AM IST
  • French President Emmanuel Macron imposed a third lockdown on Wednesday. Schools around the country will be shut, travel restrictions will restricted, and all non-essential shops will be shut.
Allowing the petition, the judge quashed the April 24, 2020 order of the GCC Commissioner. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Madras HC orders exhumation and reburial of Covid-19 victim Dr Simon Hercules

PTI | , Chennai
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 07:29 AM IST
The judge said that the death of Dr Simon Hercules is a shocking one as the incident had given a go-by to all human values.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath during an election campaign rally in Coimbatore.(PTI)
Stones pelted at shops ahead of Yogi’s rally, BJP workers booked

By HT Correspondent, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Police officials said that many shop owners downed their shutters for their own safety.
In South Asia, only Pakistan and Afghanistan ranked below India.(AFP)
Pandemic impact: Gender gap in India, world over worsens

Agencies | , New Delhi/geneva
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 03:35 AM IST
According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2021 released on Wednesday, India had regressed the highest in the sub-category of political empowerment (13.5 percentage points) with a significant decline in the number of women ministers (from 23.1% in 2019 to 9.1% in 2021).
India is in the grip of a second wave.(AFP)
Covid-19: What the next 45 days will mean for India

By R Sukumar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Maharashtra is driving the second wave, accounting, on some days over the past month, for as much as 65% of India’s daily new case tally.
In Delhi, 1,819 new infections were reported on Wednesday.(AFP)
72,223 new cases in India, highest since October 10

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 02:44 AM IST
Deaths also picked up with 458 new fatalities reported in the country on Wednesday, highest in 116 days, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard.
By June 16, nearly 100 million are expected to be fully vaccinated across the country, while another 260 million will have received only a single shot.(HT Photo)
Covid-19 vaccination drive widens, 50 million set for both shots by May 15

By Jamie Mullick, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Anyone above 45 can get doses from today, experts see it as crucial in order to contain second wave.
Mamata Banerjee’s letter drew broad support from Opposition leaders but flak from the BJP, which said the move betrayed her nervousness about the ongoing polls.(ANI)
Mamata letter urges united anti-BJP front

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata/new Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Banerjee’s letter, dated March 28 but made public by the TMC on Wednesday, alleged that a recent bill bestowing more powers to the lieutenant governor in Delhi was a “direct attack” on the country’s federal structure.
The survivor also claimed that the accused thrashed the couple and warned them not to report the matter to anyone.(Representational image)
UP woman gang-raped in front of husband: Cops

By HT Correspondent, Agra
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 06:18 AM IST
One person has been detained for probe in the case, police said.
NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare probe on March 8.(File photo)
Hiran smothered to death, shows NIA probe

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 06:12 AM IST
The agency, however, doesn’t want to conclude anything till it receives a report from medical experts, who are currently examining the post mortem report along with other evidence.
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)
CM running ‘authoritarian’ govt: Karnataka minister in letter to Guv

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 05:29 AM IST
In a strongly worded letter to Vala, Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa said that the chief minister had indiscriminately sanctioned funds to various MLAs and other persons in violation of rules.
Polling officials carrying EVMs and other polling materials on the eve of the second phase of the state assembly elections, at Nandigram in East Midnapore on Wednesday.(ANI)
Bengal, Assam to vote today in high-stakes second phase

By By Joydeep Thakur, Utpal Parashar, Kolkata/guwahati
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Voting to be held in Nandigram, where CM Mamata is contesting against BJP’s Suvendu; Barak Valley in focus in northeastern state
Protesters at the Sabarimala temple in October 2018.(PTI)
Sabarimala stir looms over Kerala poll battle

By Ramesh Babu, Pathanamthitta
UPDATED ON APR 01, 2021 05:02 AM IST
Having learnt a bitter lesson in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in which it lost all but one of 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the ruling CPIM-led Left Democratic Front is worried --- unrest in Sabarimala was cited as main reason for its rout in those elections.
