LIVE: France imposes third lockdown to tackle rising Covid-19 cases
- French President Emmanuel Macron imposed a third lockdown on Wednesday. Schools around the country will be shut, travel restrictions will restricted, and all non-essential shops will be shut.
India on Wednesday recorded 72,223 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since October 10. The tally of fatalities also rose to 458 deaths in the span of 24 hours, the highest in 116 days. The country is ramping up vaccination drive, as it starts to inoculate individuals above 45 years of age from today.
France is all set to undergo a third lockdown, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday. The World Health Organization report on the origins of Covid-19 was 14 countries including the US, the UK, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Norway was criticised for a lack of access to “complete, original data and samples.” The report detailed four possible scenarios for the outbreak, one of which, the theory of the virus leaking from a lab in Wuhan, was criticised by WHO's director general.
APR 01, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Bappi Lahiri tests positive for Covid-19
Singer Bappi Lahiri tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for observation. Read More
APR 01, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Madras HC orders exhumation and re-burial of Covid-19 victim
Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the exhumation and re-burial of the body of Dr Simon Hercules, who died from Covid-19 while treating patients. Read More
Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above the age of 45 begins from today
