Live: I am for temple at Ayodhya, what is Rahul Gandhi’s stand, says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah will be addressing booth workers during his visit to Dehradun to attend Trishakti Sammelan on Saturday. He will be addressing block and district level party workers of two Lok Sabha constituencies- Tehri and Haridwar.

Here are the live updates:

1:35pm IST Rahul Gandhi should clear his stand on Ayodhya: Amit Shah “Rahul Gandhi should clear his stand on Ayodhya. I can say without doubt that Ram Mandir will be built there,” said Amit Shah.





1:33pm IST ‘Arch-rivals have come together in UP to fight us, it reflects our power’ “In Uttar Pradesh, arch-rivals (Mayawati-Akhilesh) have come together to fight us. It reflects how powerful we are. All these Gathbandhan people say Modi hataao and Modi says Gareebi hataao. These Gathbandhans and their leaders cannot do anything for the country. Neither will they be able to conduct surgical strikes,” Amit Shah said.





1:24pm IST ‘We want BJP in Bengal and Odisha’ “Media people will discuss Agustawestland and other scams but they never took note of the 1 lakh crore that was eaten up by the rats in Congress,” Amit Shah said. We want the BJP to come to power in Odisha and Bengal.





1:21pm IST ‘We came up with direct transfer funds to prevent corruption’ “Rajiv Gandhi had said that he sends Rs 1 from Delhi and by the time it reaches villages it turned to 15 paise. Who ate up all that money?” asked Amit Shah. But we took a note and came up with direct transfer funds, he added.





1:15pm IST Entire country came together for ‘gau-mata’: Shah “Entire country came together for gau-mata (Cow) due to their sentiments,” Amit Shah said.





1:13 pm IST Our govt made One Rank One Pension a success: Amit Shah You were in power for 55 years (Congress) but you could not give them the One Rank One Pension plan to people from the Army.





1:11pm IST Sonia- Manmohan govt did not do anything for our soldiers: Shah Since independence, the biggest budget for defence was declared by Piyush Goyal yesterday. Defence should get the best facilities, latest equipments. For 10 years, Sonia- Manmohan Singh government did not do anything for the soldiers of the country.





1:07pm IST Do they even know average produce of Kharif or Rabi crop? asks Amit Shah Yesterday, some Congress leader estimated an average. Do they even know what is the Kharif or Rabi crop average? What kind of department did they run for 55 years that even today farmers are under debt?



