LIVE updates | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates various projects in Leh

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the BJP withdrew its support to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in June last year, PM Modi will also inaugurate projects worth Rs 35,000 crore at Vijaypur, while in Kashmir and Ladakh he will be dedicating projects worth Rs 9,000 crore. He will also be inaugurating a BPO centre in north Kashmir’s Bandipore district—the first BPO in rural Kashmir.

09:45 am IST PM Modi reaches Ladakh, inaugurates various development projects in Leh PM Modi reached Ladakh on his one-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar and Ladakh. To address the rally shortly. He inaugurated and lay foundation stone for various development projects in Leh.





09:25 am IST Mobile internet services suspended in Srinagar Mobile internet services suspended in Srinagar ahead of PM Modi’s visit, according to news agency IANS.





08:46 am IST Police carry rigorous search operations On Saturday, police seized dozens of two wheelers which were found without papers. On Friday evening, forces launched a cordon and search operation at business centre at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.





08:37 am IST For PM’s visit, tight security put in place A three-tier security grid has been put in place around the S K International Conference Centre in Srinagar and traffic has already been diverted to alternate routes to secure the venue.





08:24 am IST PM to hold separate meeting with BJP leaders “The PM will be meeting panches and sarpanches and will hold a separate meeting with the BJP leaders and workers in the evening,’’ BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur had said.





08: 19 am IST PM Modi to kick-start his election campaign PM Modi will also address a rally at Vijaypur in Jammu. He will be kick-starting his election campaign from the rally.





He will also inaugurate projects worth Rs 35,000 crore at Vijaypur, while in Kashmir and Ladakh he will be dedicating projects worth Rs 9,000 crore.




