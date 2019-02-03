 LIVE updates | PM Narendra Modi inaugurates various projects in Leh
LIVE BLOG

Live updates: PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation or inaugurate various development projects, including two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu and Srinagar divisions during a day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday

By HT Correspondent | Feb 03, 2019 09:51 IST
highlights

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the BJP withdrew its support to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in June last year, PM Modi will also inaugurate projects worth Rs 35,000 crore at Vijaypur, while in Kashmir and Ladakh he will be dedicating projects worth Rs 9,000 crore. He will also be inaugurating a BPO centre in north Kashmir’s Bandipore district—the first BPO in rural Kashmir.

Follow live updates here:

09:45 am IST

PM Modi reaches Ladakh, inaugurates various development projects in Leh

PM Modi reached Ladakh on his one-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar and Ladakh. To address the rally shortly. He inaugurated and lay foundation stone for various development projects in Leh.

09:25 am IST

Mobile internet services suspended in Srinagar

Mobile internet services suspended in Srinagar ahead of PM Modi’s visit, according to news agency IANS.

08:46 am IST

Police carry rigorous search operations

On Saturday, police seized dozens of two wheelers which were found without papers. On Friday evening, forces launched a cordon and search operation at business centre at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

08:37 am IST

For PM’s visit, tight security put in place

A three-tier security grid has been put in place around the S K International Conference Centre in Srinagar and traffic has already been diverted to alternate routes to secure the venue.

08:24 am IST

PM to hold separate meeting with BJP leaders

“The PM will be meeting panches and sarpanches and will hold a separate meeting with the BJP leaders and workers in the evening,’’ BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur had said.

08: 19 am IST

PM Modi to kick-start his election campaign

PM Modi will also address a rally at Vijaypur in Jammu. He will be kick-starting his election campaign from the rally.

08:10 am IST

PM will inaugurate projects worth Rs 35,000 crore

He will also inaugurate projects worth Rs 35,000 crore at Vijaypur, while in Kashmir and Ladakh he will be dedicating projects worth Rs 9,000 crore.

08:00 am IST

PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various development projects in Jammu and Srinagar during a day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir today.