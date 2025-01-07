Transformer theft plunges UP village into darkness for weeks; police suspect ‘insider’ involvement: Report

Thousands of residents in Soraha village of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district are scrambling for power supply after miscreants stole all essential parts from a local electricity transformer on December 14. (Representative file image) All essential parts worth selling—copper wires, oil, and other metal elements—were stolen, and the transformer was dumped in a nearby field. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Villagers, on their routine walks, spotted a 250kVA transformer missing and reported it to the local authorities. Later, it was found that all essential parts worth selling—copper wires, oil, and other metal elements—were stolen, and the transformer was dumped in a nearby field, Times of India reported.

The incident comes amid a wave of cold and dense fog across major states of north India. A lack of power supply has disrupted the studies of children in the village preparing for state board exams scheduled for next month.

“Without power, inverters and mobile phones are useless, and submersible pumps are non-operational,” village head Satpal Singh told TOI.

An executive engineer from the electricity department claimed that an alternate power supply had been arranged from a nearby village as a temporary measure. “Most thefts occur during winters. We have sought additional patrolling from the police,” said engineer Narendra Chaudhary.

However, villagers disputed his claim, accusing local government officials of apathy to their plight and appealed for a solution.

Police registered an FIR against unknown persons. Initial investigations, including tracing mobile phone calls and CCTV footage, have helped the police gain leads. The official also alleged that the theft of a live wire suggests the involvement of an insider.

Similar case in Kanpur

On October 26 last year, a gang in UP's Kanpur came into contact with a live wire, and one of the accused died after suffering an electric shock. The gang members threw the deceased into the Ganga and fled with the transformer parts.

The incident came to light when the deceased's wife registered a missing report with the local police. Police traced all the accused, and a local court sent them to jail.