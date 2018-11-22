Live: Cabinet has approved construction of Kartarpur corridor to connect to Pakistan
13:30 PM IST
13:23 PM IST
13:18 PM IST
13:13 PM IST
13:12 PM IST
13:09 PM IST
13:06 PM IST
13:03 PM IST
12:56 PM IST
Union finance minister Arun Jaitley is addressing a cabinet briefing. The cabinet has approved the construction and building of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border. Here are the live updates:
Cabinet was briefed on J-K assembly dissolution: Jaitley
In today’s Cabinet meeting the issue was not an agenda to be discussed but Cabinet was briefed about it, says Jaitley on the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir assembly.
Kartarpur corridor will facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Pakistan’s Rabi river: Jaitley
Government of India will develop a Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Punjab to the international border to facilitate pilgrims from India to visit the holy Gurudwara Darbaar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of Rabi river in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Devji spend 18 years, says Jaitley.
Cabinet approves The Allied and Health Care Professionals Bill 2018
Cabinet today approved The Allied and Health Care Professionals Bill 2018: Jaitley.
The Kartarpur corridor project aims to provide easy passage to pilgrims: Jaitley
The Kartarpur corridor project aims to provide easy passage to pilgrims visiting Pakistan’s Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, says Jaitley.
Railway ministry will run a train passing through holy places associated with Guru Nanak: Jaitley
Railway ministry will run a train passing through holy places associated with Guru Nanak Devji, says Jaitley.
Govt to establish centre for inter-faith studies: Jaitley
We will establish a centre for inter-faith studies at the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, says Jaitley.
Sultanpur Lodhi town will be developed into a heritage city: Jaitley
Sultanpur Lodhi town will be developed into a heritage city. All the principles of smart city would be applied in the development, says Jaitley.
Cabinet has approved building of Kartarpur corridor: Jaitley
The cabinet has approved building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border, says Jaitley.
Govt decides to celebrate Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary in a grand way
2019 is Guru Nanak Dev 550’s birth anniversary. Under the guidance of Home minister Rajnath Singh, the cabinet has decided to celebrate this event in a grand way: Jaitley.