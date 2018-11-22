Live: Cabinet has approved construction of Kartarpur corridor to connect to Pakistan

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley is addressing a cabinet briefing. The cabinet has approved the construction and building of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border. Here are the live updates:

13:30 PM IST Cabinet was briefed on J-K assembly dissolution: Jaitley In today’s Cabinet meeting the issue was not an agenda to be discussed but Cabinet was briefed about it, says Jaitley on the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir assembly.





13:23 PM IST Kartarpur corridor will facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Pakistan’s Rabi river: Jaitley Government of India will develop a Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Punjab to the international border to facilitate pilgrims from India to visit the holy Gurudwara Darbaar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of Rabi river in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Devji spend 18 years, says Jaitley.





13:18 PM IST Cabinet approves The Allied and Health Care Professionals Bill 2018 Cabinet today approved The Allied and Health Care Professionals Bill 2018: Jaitley.





13:13 PM IST The Kartarpur corridor project aims to provide easy passage to pilgrims: Jaitley The Kartarpur corridor project aims to provide easy passage to pilgrims visiting Pakistan’s Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, says Jaitley.





13:12 PM IST Railway ministry will run a train passing through holy places associated with Guru Nanak: Jaitley Railway ministry will run a train passing through holy places associated with Guru Nanak Devji, says Jaitley.





13:09 PM IST Govt to establish centre for inter-faith studies: Jaitley We will establish a centre for inter-faith studies at the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, says Jaitley.





13:06 PM IST Sultanpur Lodhi town will be developed into a heritage city: Jaitley Sultanpur Lodhi town will be developed into a heritage city. All the principles of smart city would be applied in the development, says Jaitley.





13:03 PM IST Cabinet has approved building of Kartarpur corridor: Jaitley The cabinet has approved building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border, says Jaitley.



