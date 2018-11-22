Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Live: Cabinet has approved construction of Kartarpur corridor to connect to Pakistan

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley is addressing a cabinet briefing. The cabinet has approved the construction and building of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border.

By HT Correspondent | Nov 22, 2018 13:44 IST
highlights

13:30 PM IST

Cabinet was briefed on J-K assembly dissolution: Jaitley

In today’s Cabinet meeting the issue was not an agenda to be discussed but Cabinet was briefed about it, says Jaitley on the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir assembly.

13:23 PM IST

Kartarpur corridor will facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Pakistan’s Rabi river: Jaitley

Government of India will develop a Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Punjab to the international border to facilitate pilgrims from India to visit the holy Gurudwara Darbaar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of Rabi river in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Devji spend 18 years, says Jaitley.

13:18 PM IST

Cabinet approves The Allied and Health Care Professionals Bill 2018

Cabinet today approved The Allied and Health Care Professionals Bill 2018: Jaitley.

13:13 PM IST

The Kartarpur corridor project aims to provide easy passage to pilgrims: Jaitley

The Kartarpur corridor project aims to provide easy passage to pilgrims visiting Pakistan’s Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, says Jaitley.

13:12 PM IST

Railway ministry will run a train passing through holy places associated with Guru Nanak: Jaitley

Railway ministry will run a train passing through holy places associated with Guru Nanak Devji, says Jaitley.

13:09 PM IST

Govt to establish centre for inter-faith studies: Jaitley

We will establish a centre for inter-faith studies at the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar, says Jaitley.

13:06 PM IST

Sultanpur Lodhi town will be developed into a heritage city: Jaitley

Sultanpur Lodhi town will be developed into a heritage city. All the principles of smart city would be applied in the development, says Jaitley.

13:03 PM IST

Cabinet has approved building of Kartarpur corridor: Jaitley

The cabinet has approved building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border, says Jaitley.

12:56 PM IST

Govt decides to celebrate Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary in a grand way

2019 is Guru Nanak Dev 550’s birth anniversary. Under the guidance of Home minister Rajnath Singh, the cabinet has decided to celebrate this event in a grand way: Jaitley.