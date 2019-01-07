LIVE updates: Cabinet approves 10% reservation for economically weaker upper castes

The government has cleared a 10% quota in jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections among the so-called upper castes, sources told Hindustan Times after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sources said the government is ready with a bill which will be introduced in parliament tomorrow, the last day of the Winter Session.

The move, a BJP leader hinted, would come in handy to deal with reservation demands from communities that had been demanding that they be counted as other backward classes, or OBCs that have 27 per cent quota for government jobs and admission to educational institutions.

Follow live updates here:

3:50 pm IST Ceiling will be raised to 60% “I welcome wholeheartedly reservation given to economically... Now the ceiling will be raised from 50 to 60 per cent... Parliament is very much empowered to raise this ceiling,” BJP MP and Udit Raj said.





3:40 pm IST Masterstroke, says Ramdas Athawale Union minister for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale has welcomed the Narendra Modi-led government’s move to clear a 10 per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections among the upper castes.



