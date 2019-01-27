LIVE updates| PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of AIIMS in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai on Sunday and inaugurate super speciality blocks at the Rajaji, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli medical colleges as the BJP focuses on increasing its footprints in the south.

He will also address a public rally in the temple town of Madurai. The rally will present a chance to Modi and the BJP showcase the work the central government has done for Tamil Nadu, said a senior party leader.

In the last general elections, the BJP won just one Lok Sabha seat out of 39 in Tamil Nadu and drew a blank in neighbouring Kerala which has 20 seats.

According to PMO officials, Modi will fly to Thrissur in Kerala from Madurai to address a public rally. It will be his second visit in less than a fortnight to the state since January 15 when he flew down to inaugurate a bypass in Kollam.

12:28 pm IST Ayushman Bharat, a path breaking measure: PM “Ayushman Bharat has taken path breaking measures to undertake holistic healthcare development,” said PM Modi.





12:25 pm IST AIIMS, a brand name in healthcare taken to all corners of country: PM “AIIMS in Delhi has cultivated a brand name for itself in healthcare. With AIIMS in Maduari, this brand name has been taken to all corners of the conuntry. It will be constructed at the cost of more than Rs 12000 crore,” said PM Modi.





12:20 pm IST MDMK stages protest against PM Modi; detained Led by party chief Vaiko, MDMK cadres Sunday staged a black flag demonstration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly before he arrived here, accusing him of betraying the interests of Tamil Nadu.





12:14 pm IST PM Modi inaugurates speciality blocks at Thanjavur Medical college PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated super-speciality blocks at medical colleges in Rajaji, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli.





11:58 am IST PM lays foundation stone of AIIMS in Madurai In Tamil Nadu’s Madurai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone AIIMS, which will ensure the accredition of high quality health resources in Tamil Nadu, said former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Panneerselvam.





11:30 am IST Pariksha pe Charhca on January 29 “I was suggested to talk about exams warriors in this session of Mann ki Baat, however, I am happy to inform you that I will hold a special session Pariksha par Charcha so as to address the students of the country. A few international students will also jin our session this time,” said PM Modi.





11:25 am IST PM remembers Subhash Chandra Bose’s contribution for the country “Subhash Babu will always be remembered as a heroic soldier. He played an important role in the freedom struggle. “Dilli Chalo”, “Tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi doonga”, with these slogans he awakened every Indian,” said PM Modi.





11:20 am IST ‘Will soon launch Chandrayaan-2’: PM ‘We will soon launch Chandrayaan-2 to make India’s mark on Moon’, said PM Modi. “Today, our space programme is powered by several young scientists. We must take pride in the fact that the satellites developed by our students are reaching the space today. On 24 January Kalam SAT, created by our students, was launched,” he added.





PM Modi remembers Karnataka seer Shivakumara Swami "We received a sad piece of news this month. Shivakumara Swami ji left us for his heavenly abode. He dedicated his entire life for the service of society. He spent the 111 years of his life working for the social, educational welfare of thousands of people," said PM Narendra Modi.





11:10 am IST PM requests all to go out and vote “This year, our Country will undergo Lok Sabha Elections. 1st time ever, young persons born in 21st Century to exercise their Right to Vote in Lok Sabha Elections. I urge the young generation to register themselves as voters, if they are eligible,” said PM Modi.





11:02 am IST PM to dedicate Rs 16,504 cr single largest investment in Kerala Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will arrive here later Sunday, is slated to dedicate the Rs 16,504 crore single largest investment in Kerala when he unveils an integrated Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) refinery expansion complex.





10:40 am IST Radio address to connect with common man The Prime Minister through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on the radio aims to connect with the common man on a regular basis and inform them about the initiatives of the Government and also seeks the support of the common man in nation building and governance.





10:35 am IST ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to air at 11 am The radio podcast, which is the first one in 2019, will be broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan at 11 am. The programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News.



