Live updates: ‘We don’t spare those who trouble us’ says PM Modi at NCC rally in New Delhi

Live updates: PM Narendra Modi addresses NCC rally in New Delhi
1:17 pm IST
Women empowerment, our priority: PM Modi
1:15 pm IST
First time ever, daughters have become fighter pilots: PM
1:09 pm IST
Hima Das, a champion athlete: PM
1:05 pm IST
We don’t spare those who trouble us: PM
1:05 pm IST
Women empowerment, our priority: PM Modi
“We aim to create an environment in the country that enables our daughters to excel and lead the society on all fronts.
If you look at the picture of the past 4.5 years, in the direction of women empowerment we did not only discuss issues but have made sure to put our plans into action,” said PM Modi.
First time ever, daughters have become fighter pilots: PM
“For the first time ever,our daughters have become fighter pilots.
We are taking steps to ensure that at least 20% of the total strength in the military force is of women.,” said PM Modi.
Hima Das, a champion athlete: PM
“The youth are giving wings to their dreams. Take for example Hima Das who has come from the rice fields of Assam to become a champion athlete,” said PM Modi at NCC rally in Delhi.
We don’t spare those who trouble us: PM
“We (India) don’t trouble anyone, however, if anyone troubles us, we don’t spare them anyway,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi is currently addressing a an NNC rally in New Delhi.