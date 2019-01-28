 Live updates: ‘We don’t spare those who trouble us’ says PM Modi at NCC rally in New Delhi
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 28, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Live updates: ‘We don’t spare those who trouble us’ says PM Modi at NCC rally in New Delhi

Live updates: PM Narendra Modi addresses NCC rally in New Delhi

By HT Correspondent | Jan 28, 2019 13:31 IST
highlights

PM Narendra Modi is currently addressing an NNC rally in New Delhi.

Follow live updates here:

1:17 pm IST

Women empowerment, our priority: PM Modi

“We aim to create an environment in the country that enables our daughters to excel and lead the society on all fronts.

If you look at the picture of the past 4.5 years, in the direction of women empowerment we did not only discuss issues but have made sure to put our plans into action,” said PM Modi.

1:15 pm IST

First time ever, daughters have become fighter pilots: PM 

“For the first time ever,our daughters have become fighter pilots.

We are taking steps to ensure that at least 20% of the total strength in the military force is of women.,” said PM Modi.

1:09 pm IST

Hima Das, a champion athlete: PM

“The youth are giving wings to their dreams. Take for example Hima Das who has come from the rice fields of Assam to become a champion athlete,” said PM Modi at NCC rally in Delhi.

1:05 pm IST

We don’t spare those who trouble us: PM

“We (India) don’t trouble anyone, however, if anyone troubles us, we don’t spare them anyway,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

1:05 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi addresses NCC rally

PM Narendra Modi is currently addressing a an NNC rally in New Delhi.