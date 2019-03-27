Mission Shakti Live Updates| ‘Opposition’s criticism clerical objections,’ says Arun Jaitley
Mission Shakti Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has become a space superpower with the successful testing of an anti-satellite missle on Wednesday.
-
2:45 pm IST
-
2:45 pm IST
-
1:15 pm IST
-
1:03 pm IST
-
12:50 pm IST
-
12:40 pm IST
-
12:35 pm IST
-
12:31 pm IST
-
12:31 pm IST
-
12:27 pm IST
-
12:27 pm IST
-
12:03 pm IST
-
11:35 am IST
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Wednesday. He said India has become a “space superpower” with the successful testing of anti-satellite weapon.
PM Modi said India is only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China.
“A short while ago, India has shot down an LEO satellite by anti-satellite missile. It was conducted under Mission Shakti, which was completed in three minutes,” PM Modi said in a special address.
Watch| Anti-Satellite missile capability explained: What it means for India
Here are the live updates:
Opposition’s criticism “clerical objections”: Arun Jaitley
Finance minister Arun Jaitley termed the opposition’s criticism as “clerical objections”.
Earlier govts didn’t give scientists nod: Jaitley
Arun Jaitley briefs media on Mission Shakti, says India scientists had the capability but there wasn’t government nod earlier for this test.
We have mastered anti-satellite capability: DRDO chairman
We have mastered anti-satellite capability and we have today shown that we can hit satellites at long ranges with a few centimetres accuracy: DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy, reports ANI.
India’s space capabilities don’t threaten any country: MEA
Test isn’t directed against any country. India’s space capabilities don’t threaten any country nor are they directed against anyone. At the same time, govt is committed to ensuring country’s national security interests and is alert to threats from emerging technologies: MEA on Mission Shakti
Historic day, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
It’s a historic day, India has emerged as a big space power for which all the scientists and the Prime Minister, in particular, deserve full praise. I compliment the scientists and the Prime Minister: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on MissionShakti
Mission Shakti conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision: PM Modi
#MissionShakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India’s outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
We want to create an atmosphere of peace not war: PM Modi
We want to create an atmosphere of peace not war. This space programme is meant to ensure India’s security and growth. We must be ready for the challenges of the future
New technology not directed against any particular country: PM Modi
This new technology is not directed against any particular country, says PM announcing success of space mission ‘Shakti’.
Everyone is enjoying the benefits of our satellites : PM Modi
Space has become an important part of our life. We have satellites which are contributing to areas such as defence, farming, weather forecast, medical education. Everyone is enjoying the benefits of our satellites : PM Modi
Our scientists shot down a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite: PM Modi
Our scientists shot down a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite. This was doable through India made anti-satellite (antisat): PM Modi
PM begins address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address to the nation, says “India has registered its name as a space power”. India becomes first country after US, Russia and China to achieve this.
In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
One such moment is today.
India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of #MissionShakti.
Cabinet Committee on Security met today: TV report
The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met earlier in the morning, TV channels reported .
PM Modi tweets that he will address the nation
मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों, — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019
आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा।
I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message.
Do watch the address on television, radio or social media.