Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Mission Shakti Live Updates| ‘Opposition’s criticism clerical objections,’ says Arun Jaitley

Mission Shakti Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has become a space superpower with the successful testing of an anti-satellite missle on Wednesday.

By HT Correspondent | Mar 27, 2019 17:08 IST
highlights

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Wednesday. He said India has become a “space superpower” with the successful testing of anti-satellite weapon.

PM Modi said India is only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China.

“A short while ago, India has shot down an LEO satellite by anti-satellite missile. It was conducted under Mission Shakti, which was completed in three minutes,” PM Modi said in a special address.

Watch| Anti-Satellite missile capability explained: What it means for India

 

 

Here are the live updates:

2:45 pm IST

Opposition’s criticism “clerical objections”: Arun Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley termed the opposition’s criticism as “clerical objections”.

2:45 pm IST

Earlier govts didn’t give scientists nod: Jaitley

Arun Jaitley briefs media on Mission Shakti, says India scientists had the capability but there wasn’t government nod earlier for this test.

1:15 pm IST

We have mastered anti-satellite capability: DRDO chairman

We have mastered anti-satellite capability and we have today shown that we can hit satellites at long ranges with a few centimetres accuracy: DRDO chairman G Satheesh Reddy, reports ANI.

1:03 pm IST

India’s space capabilities don’t threaten any country: MEA

Test isn’t directed against any country. India’s space capabilities don’t threaten any country nor are they directed against anyone. At the same time, govt is committed to ensuring country’s national security interests and is alert to threats from emerging technologies: MEA on Mission Shakti

12:50 pm IST

Historic day, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

It’s a historic day, India has emerged as a big space power for which all the scientists and the Prime Minister, in particular, deserve full praise. I compliment the scientists and the Prime Minister: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on MissionShakti

12:40 pm IST

Mission Shakti conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision: PM Modi

12:35 pm IST

We want to create an atmosphere of peace not war: PM Modi

We want to create an atmosphere of peace not war. This space programme is meant to ensure India’s security and growth. We must be ready for the challenges of the future

12:31 pm IST

New technology not directed against any particular country: PM Modi

This new technology is not directed against any particular country, says PM announcing success of space mission ‘Shakti’.

12:31 pm IST

Everyone is enjoying the benefits of our satellites : PM Modi

Space has become an important part of our life. We have satellites which are contributing to areas such as defence, farming, weather forecast, medical education. Everyone is enjoying the benefits of our satellites : PM Modi

12:27 pm IST

Our scientists shot down a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite: PM Modi

Our scientists shot down a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite. This was doable through India made anti-satellite (antisat): PM Modi

12:27 pm IST

PM begins address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address to the nation, says “India has registered its name as a space power”. India becomes first country after US, Russia and China to achieve this.

12:03 pm IST

Cabinet Committee on Security met today: TV report

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) met earlier in the morning, TV channels reported .

11:35 am IST

PM Modi tweets that he will address the nation