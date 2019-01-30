LIVE updates: ‘PM has proved that he failed to assure jobs to the youth,’ says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi is addressing the conclusion of Yuva Kranti Yatra at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

6:29 pm IST PM has proved that he has failed to assure jobs to the youth: Rahul Gandhi “India has job crisis and the PM has proved that he has failed to assure jobs to the youth. The country has agrarian crisis and the PM has proved that he is not worried about the woes of the farmers,” said Rahul Gandhi.





6:25 pm IST We are defending this country, its constitution and its institutions: Rahul Gandhi We are defending this country, its constitution and its institutions. And, I know that whatever the RSS says, you will make us win because Congress is representing your voice,” said Rahul Gandhi.





6:23 pm IST We are not the voice of one organisation, we are the voice of this country: Rahul Gandhi “We are not the voice of one organisation. We are the voice of 1/6th of humanity, we are the voice of this country.This is the difference between the BJP and us,” said Rahul Gandhi.





6:18 pm IST ‘If we come to power, we will assure minimum income to all poor people of India’: Rahul Gandhi Addressing the party’s youth wing workers at the Talkatora stadium here, Gandhi said: “If we come to power, we will assure minimum income to all poor people of India. It will be directly transferred to their bank accounts.” He said this will be the first time any middle income country will be attempting such a major programme. “We will attempt this and succeed.”





6:10 pm IST BJP government divided this country in these 5 years: Rahul Gandhi “The BJP government divided this country in these 5 years. They burnt northeast, divided Jammu-Kashmir,” said Rahul Gandhi.





6:10 pm IST The Prime Minister didn’t like Rs 500-1000 notes, so he demonetised them: Rahul Gandhi “The Prime Minister didn’t like Rs 500-1000 notes, so he demonetised them.He said ‘this is a fight against corruption, so everyone needs to stand in queues. He said ‘we need to make the country clean, so start sweeping’. Why he didn’t ask Ambani to hold brooms and clean this country?” asked Rahul Gandhi.





6:08 pm IST They have given Rs 30,000 crore to Ambani.Then why not to farmers?: Rahul Gandhi. Raising issues of farmer woes and hailing Congress govt’s move to write-off farm loans, Rahul Gandhi said, “There’s no dearth of money in this country.They have given Rs 30,000 crore to Ambani.Then why not to farmers. We are just asking for justice.”





5:59 pm IST PM Modi stole Rs 30,000 crore from the youth and gave it away to friend Anil Ambani: Rahul Gandhi “PM Modi stole Rs 30,000 crore from the youth and gave it away to his friend Anil Ambani,” said Rahul Gandhi.



