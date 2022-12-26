Home / India News / Loan fraud case: Mumbai court remands Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot in CBI custody till Dec 28

Loan fraud case: Mumbai court remands Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot in CBI custody till Dec 28

india news
Published on Dec 26, 2022 06:19 PM IST

The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session.

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar .(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar .(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
PTI |

A CBI court here on Monday remanded former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot in CBI custody till December 28 in connection with a loan fraud case.

The Kochhars were arrested by the probe agency on Friday night after a brief questioning session.

Dhoot,71, was arrested on Monday morning. All three were produced before special court judge AS Sayyad.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, represented by special public prosecutor A. Limosin, sought three-day custody to confront all the accused.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai icici cbi videocon + 2 more
mumbai icici cbi videocon + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out