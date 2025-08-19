Local trains on Mumbai's Harbour Line suspended due to waterlogged tracks amid heavy rain

Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the Central Railway on Tuesday suspended local train services on the Harbour Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla stations due to track submergence. Services on the Main Line between Kurla and Sion were also halted as tracks became waterlogged following the downpour on Tuesday.(Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Services on the Main Line between Kurla and Sion were also halted as tracks became waterlogged following the downpour.

A senior Central Railway official told PTI that Harbour Line services were suspended between CSMT and Kurla from 11:20 am, as tracks were submerged under nearly 12 inches of water due to the swelling of the nearby Mithi River.

"Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice," Hiren Meena, divisional railway manager of Central Railway's Mumbai division, said in a post on X.

Earlier, Meena urged people to step out only if necessary, given the heavy downpour in the city.

Suburban train services, including those of the Western Railway, experienced delays since morning due to water accumulation on tracks at several locations following incessant rains.

Mumbai rain havoc

On Tuesday, torrential rains lashed Mumbai, submerging several low-lying areas, slowing road traffic and local train services, and disrupting normal life across the city and its neighbouring regions.

The Mumbai Police urged residents to venture out only if absolutely necessary and requested private offices to allow employees to work from home.

In the past 24 hours, several areas of Mumbai received over 200 mm of rainfall, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs recording the highest at 255.5 mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD has also issued a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy showers at isolated locations in Mumbai and nearby districts on Tuesday.

The city civic authority announced that government and semi-government offices will remain closed on Tuesday and urged private establishments to let employees work from home and refrain from non-essential travel.

The Directorate of Higher Education declared a holiday for all senior colleges across the Konkan region, covering Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts.

Following Monday’s heavy downpours, Mumbai residents faced continued rainfall on Tuesday, with roads submerged and traffic movement severely affected from early morning. Local train services experienced delays, and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses were diverted at multiple locations due to flooded streets.

Several city areas, including Borivali, Andheri, Sion, Dadar, and Chembur, recorded intense rainfall overnight, which persisted into the morning, causing widespread waterlogging in low-lying zones such as Gandhi Market.