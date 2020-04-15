Lockdown 2.0: FAQs on what will remain shut, what may open in Delhi after April 20

india

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:51 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs released detailed guidelines clarifying what will be allowed and what won’t.

To begin with, the lockdown is going to continue with stricter enforcement till April 20 at least. However, after April 20, some relaxations will be allowed which will also largely depend on how your state performs individually in bending the coronavirus curve.

As of Tuesday night, Delhi had 1,561 coronavirus cases, including 30 fatalities and 30 recoveries. On Monday, the national capital had seen the highest spike of 356 infections on a single day.

Here, we break down the Lockdown 2.0 for those living in Delhi:

Q: What does the extension of lockdown mean?

A: It means you are expected to stay at home till May 3.

Q: Government has relaxed some curbs. Does it mean the lockdown will be partially lifted after April 20?

A: No. Permitting some activities does not mean a partial lifting of the lockdown. You are expected to stay at home till May 3 to avoid the spread of the virus.

Q: My home falls under a containment zone; will I see any relaxation in my neighbourhood after April 20?

A: No relaxation will be allowed. Containment measures and rules will be strictly enforced in your area to ensure that the number of Covid-19 cases comes down to zero in your area.

Q: What will not be allowed until May 3?

•Delhi Metro

•DTC, cluster or private buses

•Taxis, services of cab aggregators, e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws

•Inter-state and even inter-district movement of individuals, except for medical reasons, will not be allowed

•Trains

•Domestic and international air travel

Q: Will shops remain open during the lockdown period?

A: No. Only those selling essential items will be allowed until May 3.

Q: Will banks remain open?

A: As of now bank operations are shut and ATMs are open. But after April 20, bank operations will re-start. The bank and the authorities will have to ensure social distancing.

Q: Q. Will alcohol be available?

A: No. There is a strict ban on the sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco, etc. till May 3. Spitting in public will also attract heavy fines.

Q: Will schools and colleges be open after April 20?

A: No. All educational institutes, including schools, colleges, coaching, and training institutes, will remain closed till at least May 3.

Q: What about the academic calendar of educational establishments?

A: All educational establishments, including schools and colleges, are expected to maintain academic schedule through online teaching.

Q: What about those who don’t have internet?

A: The government has also asked institutes to rope in Doordarshan and other educational channels to reach out to all students and use it for teaching purpose.

Q: Will the remaining board exams and university annual exams be conducted during the lockdown?

A: CBSE has said that they will wait for the lockdown restrictions to be lifted before conducting the exams. They will give at least 10 days of time before conducting the papers. For university exams, a UGC panel constituted to look into the matter will submit its report by Thursday. Universities are waiting for the report to issue further directions. They have been brainstorming ideas to conduct online exams and find alternative means for those who do not have access to the internet and devices.

Q: Is construction activity allowed?

A: No. However, after April 20, only those construction work will be allowed which are within the limits of municipal corporations and where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside. There are several government projects in Delhi such as the redevelopment of ITPO, DMRC’s phase-IV etc where labourers are available on site.

Q: Will offices be open?

A: No. The government expects companies to continue with their work from home policy. But, after April 20, DTH and cable services, print and electronic media will be allowed to operate. IT and IT-enabled services will also be allowed to operate, but with 50% of staff only. E-commerce and courier companies will be allowed after a week.

Q: I am a self-employed person; will I be allowed to travel for work within the city after April 20?

A: Only a self-employed person such as an electrician, a motor mechanic, a plumber, a carpenter will be allowed. But, if you are a businessman you cannot move around for work.

Q: Will industrial activities be functional?

A: No, except those manufacturing essential goods such as drugs, medical devices and so on. After April 20, manufacturing units of packaging material, IT hardware and production units which require continuous process will be allowed.

Q: What about government offices?

A: Delhi police, civil defence, home guards, MCDs and some departments of the Delhi government are already reporting to work as they are engaged in Covid-19 related activities. After April 20, however, all other departments of the Delhi government will be allowed to work with limited staff. Group A and B officers may attend as required. Group C and levels below that may attend up to 33% of strength, as per requirement to ensure social distancing. However, the delivery of public services will be allowed.

Q: What precautions should be taken for offices once some are allowed to open after April 20?

A: Temperature screening and offering sanitisers are mandatory. Workplaces to have staggered lunch times. Large meetings or gatherings of 10 or more people should be avoided. Lifts should have not more than 2-4 persons (depending on the size). Transport (non-public transport) should be made available to workers coming from outside and the vehicles should ply only with 30-40% passenger capacity.

Q. Will goods movement be open?

A: Only after April 20. All goods traffic will be allowed to ply. Movement of all trucks and other goods/ carrier vehicles with two drivers and one helper with a valid driving license is allowed.

Q. How will truckers survive?

A. Shops for truck repairs and dhabas (eating joints for drivers) on highways will be allowed after April 20. However, the distance between the shops and dhabas will be decided upon by the respective district magistrates.

Q: Will any recreational centres be opened after April 20?

A: No. All cinema halls, malls, entertainment parks, theatres, sports complexes, gyms, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain shut till May 3.

Q: A family member has died; will I be able to perform his funeral?

A: Funerals are allowed. But, the gathering should not be of more than 20 people.