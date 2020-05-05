e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lockdown 3.0: Andhra increases liquor prices by another 50%

Lockdown 3.0: Andhra increases liquor prices by another 50%

On Monday, the first day of resumption of retail liquor sale, the state government increased the liquor prices by 25% by imposing an additional retail excise tax on all brands of liquor.

india Updated: May 05, 2020 17:23 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Andhra Pradesh, May 4, (ANI): Stranded migrant workers from other states arrive at the Mandal Revenue Office, to ask the officials to make arrangements for their transportation to go to their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Vijayawada.
Andhra Pradesh, May 4, (ANI): Stranded migrant workers from other states arrive at the Mandal Revenue Office, to ask the officials to make arrangements for their transportation to go to their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Vijayawada. (ANI)
         

Admitting that the reopening of liquor shops on Monday led to a chaotic situation, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday increased liquor prices by another 50% with immediate effect, taking the overall increase in the retail prices of liquor to 75% in the last two days.

On Monday, the first day of resumption of retail liquor sale, the state government increased the liquor prices by 25% by imposing an additional retail excise tax on all brands of liquor.

“The steep hike in liquor prices is to discourage the consumption of alcohol by the people, as part of implementing prohibition in the state in a phased manner and preventing heavy rush at liquor outlets,” special chief secretary (excise) Rajath Bhargava said.

An official release from the chief minister’s office said apart from an additional hike of 50%, in addition to the 25% increase of rates in liquor prices, the number of shops would also be slashed by 15% by end of May.

At present, there are 3,468 retail outlets in the state. Of them, just around 500 located in containment areas and inside malls are closed. All these outlets are being run by the state excise department.

The official release admitted that hours after the shops opened on Monday, thousands of people turned up in long queues without following social distancing guidelines.

“Controlling the public has become a herculean task amidst the spread of Covid-19. In order to discourage people from consuming liquor, the government increased the prices by 75% on the lines of Delhi government, which hiked the prices by 70%,” it said.

The state government also decided to open liquor outlets from 11am till 8pm.

Reviewing the situation at an official meeting, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed that the police department take an active charge in controlling the flow of liquor from other states and illicit liquor.

The reopening of liquor shops on Monday, in tune with the central government guidelines last week relaxing lockdown norms in green and orange zone districts and non-containment areas of red zones, drew large crowds on Monday. There were, however, protests from women in parts of Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts.

“On the first day, the state earned around Rs 68 crore through liquor sales. On the second day, it is expected to be more as the prices have been increased further and the duration of the shop has been extended by an hour — up to 8pm, instead of 7pm,” a senior official in the excise department said.

tags
top news
Indians stranded abroad to pay for flights getting them home, says minister
Indians stranded abroad to pay for flights getting them home, says minister
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now at 27.41 per cent, says govt
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now at 27.41 per cent, says govt
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
Upcoming 2020 Hyundai i20 is a stunner. Here’s proof
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper