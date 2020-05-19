Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not in UP

Updated: May 19, 2020 08:04 IST

Uttar Pradesh has extended the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till May 31 and issued new guidelines for lockdown 4.0.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has given powers to states and Union territories to decide green, orange and red zones and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.

Here’s the complete list of activities that are allowed and that are prohibited in UP during the lockdown 4.0

What’s allowed during lockdown 4.0?

* The state government has allowed reopening of the vegetable markets (Sabzi Mandi) with proper precautions for three hours from 4am to 7am. Retails vegetables can be sold between 6am to 9pm.

* Prohibitory orders will be in place in the state during the night and no vehicles, except on essential services, will be allowed between 7pm and 7am.

* Private vehicles have also been allowed with certain restrictions. Three passengers including the driver can travel on a four-wheeler, pillion ride on two-wheelers has been allowed only in case of a woman and three including the driver on a three-wheeler had been allowed.

* Street vendors and hawkers have also been permitted to function in the state.

* Restaurants have been allowed to operate but only for home delivery option.

* Banquet halls have been permitted to open but not more than 20 people can attend a wedding.

* Stadiums allowed to reopen as suggested by the Centre but without spectators.

* Printing presses, dry cleaners, industrial activities outside containment zones and sweet shops have also been permitted in the new guidelines.

* Nursing homes and private hospitals allowed for emergency operations.

Lockdown 4.0: What’s not allowed

* School, colleges and all other educational institutions will remain closed during lockdown 4.0.

* Religious gatherings have been prohibited in the fresh guidelines.

* Air services, except emergency/air ambulance, will not be allowed to function during the lockdown period in the state.

* Metro services to remain suspended during the fourth phase of the lockdown.

* Hospitality services, except for Covid-19 frontline workers, will remain shut.

* Cinema halls, malls and gyms can’t open during lockdown 4.0.