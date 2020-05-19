e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not in UP

Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not in UP

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has given powers to states and Union territories to decide green, orange and red zones and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.

india Updated: May 19, 2020 08:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UP has extended the ongoing lockdown till May 31.
UP has extended the ongoing lockdown till May 31.(ANI)
         

Uttar Pradesh has extended the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) till May 31 and issued new guidelines for lockdown 4.0.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has given powers to states and Union territories to decide green, orange and red zones and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.

Here’s the complete list of activities that are allowed and that are prohibited in UP during the lockdown 4.0

What’s allowed during lockdown 4.0?

* The state government has allowed reopening of the vegetable markets (Sabzi Mandi) with proper precautions for three hours from 4am to 7am. Retails vegetables can be sold between 6am to 9pm.

* Prohibitory orders will be in place in the state during the night and no vehicles, except on essential services, will be allowed between 7pm and 7am.

* Private vehicles have also been allowed with certain restrictions. Three passengers including the driver can travel on a four-wheeler, pillion ride on two-wheelers has been allowed only in case of a woman and three including the driver on a three-wheeler had been allowed.

* Street vendors and hawkers have also been permitted to function in the state.

* Restaurants have been allowed to operate but only for home delivery option.

* Banquet halls have been permitted to open but not more than 20 people can attend a wedding.

* Stadiums allowed to reopen as suggested by the Centre but without spectators.

* Printing presses, dry cleaners, industrial activities outside containment zones and sweet shops have also been permitted in the new guidelines.

* Nursing homes and private hospitals allowed for emergency operations.

Lockdown 4.0: What’s not allowed

* School, colleges and all other educational institutions will remain closed during lockdown 4.0.

* Religious gatherings have been prohibited in the fresh guidelines.

* Air services, except emergency/air ambulance, will not be allowed to function during the lockdown period in the state.

* Metro services to remain suspended during the fourth phase of the lockdown.

* Hospitality services, except for Covid-19 frontline workers, will remain shut.

* Cinema halls, malls and gyms can’t open during lockdown 4.0.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In