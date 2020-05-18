e-paper
Lockdown 4.0: No pillion riding in UP on two-wheelers, offenders’ licenses can be seized

However, there are certain relaxations. Those women who can’t drive and have to go to office, can ask a family member to drop them to the office.

Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
The Uttar Pradesh government released new rules for riding two-wheelers during Covid-19. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that pillion riding will not be allowed on two-wheelers till the time the Covid-19 lockdown is in place, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan reported.

The Centre had released guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown which began today, in which it had said that pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers. The guidelines by the Union Home Ministry said that four-wheelers vehicles will have maximum of two passengers besides the driver.

But the Centre had allowed states and union territories to decide on further exemptions based on the spread of Covid-19 in thir respective areas. Accordingly, the Uttar Pradesh government issued this order.

Giving details about the latest order, Principal Secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that the offenders will be fined Rs 250 the first time. The penalty will increase to Rs 500 for second offence and Rs 1,000 for the third, according to Hindustan.

If a person is found not obeying the direction even after being fined thrice, his/her license will be confiscated, Hindustan reported.

However, there are certain relaxations. Those women who can’t drive and have to go to office, can ask a family member to drop them to the office. But not without the permission from the district magistrate. The pillion rider will have to wear helmet, mask and gloves.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given powers to states and union territories to decide green, orange and red zones and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.

In the previous guideline issued on May 1, the MHA had said that in the green zones, all activities are permitted except the limited number of activities, which are prohibited throughout the country like shops in shopping malls, gyms, pools, entertainment parks, movie halls, etc.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31.

