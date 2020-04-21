Lockdown exemptions: Centre issues clarification on prepaid mobile charging shops

india

The home ministry has clarified that prepaid mobile recharge utilities have already been exempted from the national lockdown provisions enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. An official communication signed by the secretary of home ministry Ajay Bhalla also adds that food processing units and caregivers of senior citizens are also exempted from the restriction of movement imposed through the lockdown restrictions.

The letter has been addressed to chief secretaries of all states and Union territories and it says that the clarification is being issued in response to certain queries received in reference to exemptions to specific services within the categories that are already allowed under the previous orders issued by the Central government.

The Centre had announced fresh guidelines listing exemptions from the second phase of lockdown on April 15, which was modified twice on April 16 and April 19.

The MHA missive adds that the exemptions are granted only on the condition of maintaining social distancing measures in offices, workshops, factories and other establishments.

The communication refers to permission granted for the resumption of select business activity with the aim to restart up to 40% of economic activity. Farm and agriculture sector has been given complete exemption from lockdown measures along with rural employment generation projects and other enterprises that employ daily wagers. A senior home ministry official confirmed that positive reports on resumption of these activities had been received. The second phase of lockdown ends on May 3.

The home ministry has been consistently communicating on implementation of the lockdown measures with the states. It has also constituted central teams that are visiting states to monitor the implementation of strictures post April 20 when select relaxations came into effect. It had earlier cautioned West Bengal government for not following the Centre’s directives and allowing for a gradual easing of restrictions, considered to be counterproductive to the containment efforts.

