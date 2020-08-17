e-paper
Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike

Lockdown extended in Bihar till September 6 as Covid-19 cases spike

The home department issued the order to extend the lockdown after a high-level meeting.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 14:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Community health volunteers check the temperature of a woman during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Community health volunteers check the temperature of a woman during a check up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Reuters Photo)
         

The Bihar government has extended the lockdown to control the spread of Sars-Cov-2, which causes Covid-19, till September 6 amid the rising number of cases in the state, according to a report on Monday.

HT’s sister publication Hindustan said the home department issued the extension order after a high-level meeting. The order issued on July 30 will be effective, Hindustan reported.

The previous order, which was issued till August 16 under which religious places in Bihar were not allowed to open, will stand. Prohibition on religious, political, social or cultural events and restrictions on bus services have been upheld.

Commercial and private establishments have been allowed to open but parks, gyms and educational institutions will remain closed as before, Hindustan reported.

