Lockdown latest: Standalone liquor shops can reopen in Uttar Pradesh, even in Red Zones

Updated: May 03, 2020 18:13 IST

Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday permitted the operation of standalone liquor vends across the state including the Red Zones, where maximum restrictions will be imposed during the third phase of national lockdown beginning May 4 till May 17.

The notification of new guidelines governing individuals and businesses in the state for the next two weeks was released by the State’s chief secretary. The notification largely follows the guidelines released by the Union home ministry, a couple of days ago, on May 1.

“Standalone excise department shops in municipal and rural areas will be allowed to stay open between 10 am and 7 pm with the caveat that social distancing norms should be implemented strictly during the sales. This provision will also be implemented in a similar fashion in the Orange and Green Zones,” says the order.

The Central government had released guidelines to control the movement of people and conduct of businesses on May 1, in a graded lifting of restrictions, seen during the 40-days of nationwide lockdown. It allowed the states to modify the order taking into account local realities as long as they didn’t dilute it in any way.

All the 733 districts in the country have been demarcated as Red, Orange or Green Zones, depending upon the severity of the spread of the disease and other parameters defining the threat posed by the virus.

19 districts in Uttar Pradesh including Lucknow and Gautam Budh Nagar are classified as Red Zones, 36 districts are categorized as Orange Zone and 20 as Green Zones.

While Red Zones are classified on the basis of number of positive cases, recovery rate, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts, Green Zones include districts that have not seen any positive case in the last 21 days, all the other districts that do not fall into these two categories, are in the Orange Zone.

The Uttar Pradesh government has retained almost all the guidelines released by the centre.

Places of mass gatherings including malls, cinema halls, educational and training institutes, religious places, clubs, social and political gatherings, interstate travel by air, rail or road, hotels and restaurants will remain shut during the third phase of lockdown in the state.

It also bans inter and intra-district public transport in Red Zones and Orange Zones while permitting them to operate in the Green Zones at 50% capacity while maintaining social distancing norms.

Auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis and cab services like Ola and Uber will not be allowed in the Red and Green Zones.

The order also makes it mandatory to wear face masks at all public places and prohibits the gathering of more than 5 persons at any common area. Permission will have to be taken for organizing marriages which cannot be attended by more than 20 people. The administration also places a limit of 20 people for holding of last rites.