Lockdown, social distancing only way: Dushyant Chautala on fighting Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 21:26 IST

Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who holds several key portfolios including excise and taxation, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, revenue, and labour, spoke to Hindustan Times about the Covid-19 impact on farmers and the state economy, the health care preparedness, and migration, among other issues. Edited excerpts:

What impact will the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak have on Haryana?

The biggest concern at the moment is to save lives. Our effort is to contain the spread of the virus and the only way is lockdown and social distancing. Haryana has done well so far.

What will the impact of the lockdown be on Haryana’s economy? As the excise and taxation minister, how do you plan to make up for the revenue loss?

The impact on the economy is nationwide. In fact, it is global. We are gearing up for the upcoming financial challenges. Our economic parameters have been decent. I am quite confident that the hard working people of the state will overpower this adverse phase and we will be a vibrant economy.

Which sector of the economy will be affected the most ?

Whichever sector gets hit, it will be the duty of the state government to revive it.

What is your estimate about the quantum of revenue loss, if the lockdown is eased or lifted on April 15?

The new financial year started from April 1 and the lockdown will end on April 14. Hopefully normalcy will be restored within 15 days after the lockdown ends. Revenue collections for April should be viewed along with the savings the state has done during the lockdown period.

How well is the state geared in terms of medical infrastructure and manpower if there is a sudden spurt?

We’ve already asked for more ventilators and made provisions for dedicated Covid-19 hospitals across the state. We’re geared up in terms of safety equipment for health staff and medics. The state government is also providing support to Delhi, Chandigarh and other states in terms of medical safety equipment.

How do you plan to tackle the food grain procurement, which is already deferred due to the lockdown? Are non-availability of labour and the rush of farmers carrying grains in grain markets a concern?

The state government has deferred the procurement dates for mustard (April 15) and wheat (April 20). We are now working towards staggering the purchase process because wheat comes in large quantity in less number of days.

While we are requesting migrant labourers to stay back, we have also asked the central government to include manual farm work like harvesting as a permissible activity under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS). The scheme provides at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to every rural household. If we get the Centre’s approval in the next 5-10 days, it will be a boost to economy including the agriculture sector.

The migration of farm labourers involved in harvesting crops in Haryana is a worry. How will the state address this challenge?

We have faced worse times. We faced the plague; we’ve been through the Kargil war. I think each one of us become a farmer during such crisis. We have been getting reports through deputy commissioners that farmers are going to fields and started harvesting on their own sensing non-availability of labour.

The state is seeking financial support from the Centre for incentivising farmers who opt for staggered procurement. What is the status?

We have sent a proposal to the central government to provide bonus to farmers as we are encouraging them to bring their harvest to mandis in phases. The state government has proposed a bonus of up to Rs 125 per quintal to encourage staggered procurement. We are waiting for a go-ahead from the Centre. However, if the Centre does not accede to our request, the state government will find a solution.

What is you take on the large number of people identified and quarantined in Haryana after attending the Tablighi Jaamat gathering in Delhi?

We’ve traced all those who attended it. More than 1,300 people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat from Haryana have been quarantined. Some who didn’t return to Haryana after