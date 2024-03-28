Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress releases 8th list; BJP announces poll incharge

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The spotlight is on two major political alliances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections: the INDIA bloc and the NDA.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Numerous political parties have unveiled their candidate lists, vying for success in the world's largest democratic process. Political campaigns have begun to attract voters and garner support. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls will determine representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The election results are scheduled to be announced on June 4. A minimum support of 272 MPs in the Lok Sabha is necessary to establish a government....Read More

The spotlight is on two major political alliances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections: the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc consists of parties including the Congress, AAP, and TMC, among others, while the NDA comprises parties like the BJP, PMK, and JDU. The ruling NDA government seeks to secure a mandate for a third consecutive term, with an alliance goal of winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.

In addition to casting votes for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha. Furthermore, assembly bypolls have been scheduled for 26 vacant seats across various states.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule: Phase 1- April 19; Phase 2- April 26; Phase 3- May 7; Phase 4 - May 13; Phase 5 - May 20; Phase 6 - May 25; Phase 7 - June 1.