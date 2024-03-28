Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Congress releases 8th list; BJP announces poll incharge
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will take place in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Numerous political parties have unveiled their candidate lists, vying for success in the world's largest democratic process. Political campaigns have begun to attract voters and garner support. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls will determine representatives for the 543-member Lower House of the Indian Parliament. The election results are scheduled to be announced on June 4. A minimum support of 272 MPs in the Lok Sabha is necessary to establish a government....Read More
The spotlight is on two major political alliances in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections: the INDIA bloc and the NDA. The INDIA bloc consists of parties including the Congress, AAP, and TMC, among others, while the NDA comprises parties like the BJP, PMK, and JDU. The ruling NDA government seeks to secure a mandate for a third consecutive term, with an alliance goal of winning more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha.
In addition to casting votes for the 543 Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha. Furthermore, assembly bypolls have been scheduled for 26 vacant seats across various states.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule: Phase 1- April 19; Phase 2- April 26; Phase 3- May 7; Phase 4 - May 13; Phase 5 - May 20; Phase 6 - May 25; Phase 7 - June 1.
Lok Sabha Elections: Congress unveils list of 14 candidates, nominating Rao Yadvendra Singh to contest against Scindia
On Wednesday, the Congress revealed its eighth roster of 14 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Among them, Rao Yadvendra Singh will contest against Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh's Guna constituency. Additionally, Pratap Bhanu Sharma has been nominated to challenge former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Vidisha, while Tarvar Singh Lodhi has been selected to contest from Damoh.
Moving to Uttar Pradesh, the Congress named Dolly Sharma as its candidate from Ghaziabad, Nakul Dubey from Sitapur, Shivram Valmiki from the Bulandshahr (SC) seat, and Virendra Chaudhary from Maharajganj.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opts not to fight LS elections. Here's why
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday stated that she will not be contesting in the Lok Sabha election. She mentioned that the Bharatiya Janata Party had approached her to contest from either Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh constituencies.
“Party did ask me, after thinking over a week or days, I just went back to say ...may be not. Because my party president asked me, would you want to contest somewhere in the south-option is somewhere in South, Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh,” said Sitharaman.
CR Kesavan appointed as national spokesperson for BJP
Before the Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda appointed CR Kesavan as the party's national spokesperson on Wednesday. Kesavan, who is the great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, recently switched from the Congress party to BJP. C Rajagopalachari served as the last Governor-General of India. Additionally, the BJP announced the election-in-charge and co-in-charge for various states in preparation for the Lok Sabha elections.