Lok Sabha elections 2019: AIADMK, PMK finalise seat-sharing deal

The AIADMK on Tuesday struck an alliance with the PMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, giving the S Ramadoss party seven seats in Tamil Nadu.

“Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) joined our alliance today. 7 seats have been allotted to PMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019,” deputy chief minister and coordinator of AIADMK, O Panneerselvam said, according to ANI.

“It’s a winning alliance, a combine committed for people’s welfare,” Ramadoss said after talks with Panneerselvam and other AIADMK leaders that included chief minister E Palaniswami.

The PMK will also get one Rajya Sabha seat, as per the alliance pact.

Ramadoss said they have submitted a 10-point charter of demands that includes caste-wise census, declaring Cauvery Delta region as a protected zone, closure of sand mining on river beds, release of seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, exemption from NEET, among others.

Panneerselvam also said that the PMK will not contest the bye-elections for the 21 vacant seats in Tamil Nadu assembly and will support the AIADMK.

AIADMK has not specified how many seats it will contest as talks with other potential partners, BJP and DMDK, remain inconclusive.

A press conference with BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is BJP’s TN in-charge, was cancelled. Goyal is set to meet DMDK president at around 2 pm.

