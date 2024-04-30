In a bid to increase voter turnout in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Bhopal district administration in Madhya Pradesh has announced a lucky draw offering diamond rings, televisions, scooters, bikes, and refrigerators to people. Coupon boxes have been placed in Bhopal's New Market for this purpose. (PTI)

The campaign is being run by the district election office under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP)

The voter turnout for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has been lower than the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in several states. Voter turnout in Madhya Pradesh has been significantly low, declining by over 8.5 per cent on average.

Coupon boxes have been placed in Bhopal's New Market. More coupon boxes will be installed at major malls and other locations across the city, CEO of Bhopal district panchayat Rituraj Singh told ETV.

The step was initiated after Bhopal's voter turnout in 2019, when the voting percentage across India was high, which was recorded to be relatively low at 65.7 per cent.

In the Bhopal constituency, there are a total of 2,097 polling booths. There are well over 6,000 prizes available, along with the bumper prizes.

Singh said voters will be required to fill out forms with their mobile numbers, names, and voter IDs, depositing them into the coupon box. The winner will be required to show the indelible ink, put on a finger after casting a vote, to claim the reward.

The Times of India reported that Election Commission (EC) officials hope that people will leave their houses during the daytime to vote as the temperatures in the city touch 40 degrees Celsius.

“On polling day, we will hold three lucky draws at every polling booth - at 10am, 3pm and 6pm. One winner in each of these draws will win a prize. And then, a day or two after the election, we will hold a mega draw where big prizes will be distributed to the winners. The move is aimed to create awareness among voters,” district election officer Kaushlendra Vikram Singh told TOI.

“On polling day, a BLO and a volunteer will be deployed in each polling booth (for the lottery). Every booth will have a coupon booklet and the duo will ensure that voters write their name and mobile number and collect a coupon after they get inked. We will contact the voters and give them their gifts after each draw,” Kaushlendra said.

Bhopal's SVEEP assistant nodal officer Ritesh Sharma said the officials planned to felicitate every voter in each and every booth.

He added that the date for the mega draw was yet to be decided but it is likely to be May 9.

"So far we have received 35 items, including five diamond rings, a laptop, a refrigerator, eight dinner sets and two mobile phones. We are aiming to get two-wheelers. We are hopeful that there will be enough gifts. We are also ensuring that every voter of the constituency gets printed voter slips. There should be no gap in ensuring that voters can easily locate their polling booth," he said.

What is being offered as part of lucky draw?

At every booth, three prizes will be awarded through draws.

Kaushlendra met with representatives from 92 business organisations affiliated with the district administration and the Madhya Pradesh Chamber of Commerce Industries to discuss the matter, the Free Press Journal reported.

Following are the gift items being offered by different organisations:

Timber Merchant Business Association: Dining table worth ₹ 25,000

25,000 Textile Merchants Association, Bairagarh: Safari suit and a diamond ring

Lalit Jain, President of IT Electronic Market Association: 1000 computer mouse and a laptop

Lions Club: Sharbat at 25 booths

Lions Club Bairagarh: Two sponsored gas stoves

Rakesh Jain Anupam, President of Bhopal Sweet and Namkeen: 10% discount on sweets

R Distributor, Bairagarh: 10% discount on utensils

Drug Traders’ Association: Free health check-up

Maharana Pratap Traders Federation: 50 sponsored wall clocks

Traders Association of Bairagarh: Awards for all booths

Free movie tickets

The district administration has also launched the 'Sahi Jawab Do Movie Ticket Paa' initiative to engage young voters.

As part of this initiative, the Bhopal administration assigned a dedicated mobile number for the youngsters. The young voters will be required to call on this number and answer three questions. Those providing correct answers will receive movie tickets as a reward.