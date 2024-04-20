Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: Phase 1 polling records nearly 64% voter turnout
The world's largest democracy's biggest festival, India's general elections, kicked off on Friday with the voting of the first of seven phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections. The first phase of voting for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) recorded an a voter turnout of nearly 64%, said the Election Commission of India (ECI)....Read More
The northeastern state of Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout with over 80% polling while Bihar was at the bottom with less than 49% turnout. According to an official release, the voting percentage is likely to go up when reports from all polling stations are obtained, as polling was scheduled until 6 PM in many constituencies. The first phase has the highest number of parliamentary constituencies among all phases.
The political parties have intensified their poll campaigns with PM Modi addressing a poll-bound rally in Karnataka's in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura on Saturday, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Bihar's Bhagalpur and UP's Amroha.
All eyes are on two major political alliances namely, the INDIA bloc and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA- the major competitors in the Lok Sabha Election 2024. While the INDIA bloc comprises of political parties like the Congress, the AAP, the TMC etc. NDA has the BJP, the PMK, the JDU etc. as its member parties.
NDA is eyeing its third consecutive term this general election, with echoes of ‘abki baar 400 paar’, while the opposition INDIA bloc is taking an economical approach to their campaign, promising MSP for farmers and cash handouts to women in their manifesto.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule
• Phase 1- April 19 (polling done)
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
The counting of votes and result declaration for the Lok Sabha election will take place on June 4.
Lok Sabha polls Phase 1: West Uttar Pradesh records 60.25% voter turnout
A total of 60.25 percent voter turnout was recorded in all eight parliamentary constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, where voting was held on Friday in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election.
A total of 80 candidates--73 men and seven women--are contesting in the first phase in the state. The parliamentary constituencies that went for polling in UP on Friday included Muzaffarnagar, Nagina, Saharanpur, Kairana, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Bijnor, and Rampur.
According to data shared by the Election Commission of India, Saharanpur recorded 65.95 percent of voter turnout, while Rampur recorded 54.77 percent, Muzaffarnagar recorded 59.29 percent, and Pilibhit recorded 61.91 percent. The voter turnout in Bijnor was recorded at 58.21 percent, Kairana at 61.17 percent, Moradabad at 60.60 percent, and Nagina at 59.54 percent.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: 56% voting in Mizoram, lowest in Northeast
With 56 percent voting till 5pm on Friday, Mizoram registered one of the lowest voters' turnout in Northeastern states during the first phase of General Election.
According to the additional chief electoral officer H Lianzela, the voting started across 1276 polling stations at 7am and it ended at 5pm. "We have recorded 56.68 percent voter turnout till 5pm, however, the percentage could increase as voting continued in some polling stations," Lianzela said.
He said that the voting was peaceful and no major issues were reported during the 10-hour long process. However, reports of minor technical glitches like malfunction of EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines came.
"The issues were resolved immediately. EVMs and VVPAT machines were replaced," he said.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address poll rallies in Bihar, UP
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: 69.46% voter turnout was recorded in Tamil Nadu
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: Meghalaya registers 72.33% voter turn out amidst peaceful poll
Meghalaya has recorded an overall voter turnout of 72.33% on Friday’s polling for the two parliamentary constituencies – Shillong and Tura.
The percentage of voter turnout this year is expected to increase much more compared to the last Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, which was at 71.42%.
Till 7pm, the turnout percentage recorded at 72.33%. Altogether there are a total of 10 candidates of which 6 are from Shillong parliamentary constituency and 4 from Tura parliamentary constituency.
“We are yet to get the final polling percentage but once the final figure comes, we are sure that the overall polling percentage will increase,” chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr BDR Tiwari told reporters.
He however said that the voting percentage in Shillong parliamentary constituency has increased but Tura has decreased.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: Cooch Behar remains focal point of poll-violence
Cooch Behar remained the focal point of poll-violence on the first day of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal even as reports of clashes between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started pouring in soon after the voting process started at 7 pm.
A clash broke out between workers and supporters of the two arch rivals at Chandmari village near Cooch Behar town. There were reports of stone pelting. At least one person was injured. Reports of violence also poured in from Bhetaguri in Dinhata block.
TMC alleged that crude bombs were hurled and their block president Anant Barman was injured. He had to be hospitalized. State minister Udayan Guha rushed to the hospital.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: Congress backing polygamy by supporting personal laws, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday charged the Congress with supporting retrograde practices such as polygamy by promising "freedom of personal laws" in its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections.
The former Union minister, who is seeking re-election from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, spoke to reporters here after voting was over for the first phase, in which he claimed "a massive groundswell of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
"They claim that they are secular and yet they support personal laws. What do personal laws provide for other than four marriages?" asked Prasad, who had held Law and Justice portfolio in the Union cabinet.
Lok Sabha elections 2024 LIVE: 64% turnout in phase 1 elections, most states see dip from 2019
A voter turnout of 64 per cent was recorded in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in 102 constituencies amid sporadic incidents of violence, particularly in Manipur. The northeastern state of Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout with over 80 per cent polling while Bihar was at the bottom with less than 49 per cent turnout. Read more